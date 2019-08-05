New septic systems are going in on empty lots in Charlotte County almost as fast as the county is replacing old septic with sewer.
With the economic and building boom, the number of requests for new permits has been increasing in the past two years, going from 158 in 2010, for example, to 701 in 2018 and more than 350 so far in 2019. For the first time in 2018, the number of requests for new systems exceeded the number of requests for septic repair permits.
These private wastewater systems are going in all parts of the county, with the largest number in 2018 going in the Myakka River side of Cape Haze. Large numbers are also going in in the rural east county and in the urbanized mid-county.
The boom in septic systems is happening at the same time as the county's get-rid-of-septic campaign has started up. Construction has begun on sewer lines in one the county's oldest neighborhoods, El Jobean. After several years of struggle, the county will require 337 property owners to give up their aging septic systems and hook into the new sewer lines. By next year, a third such project will break ground farther south near Charlotte Harbor around Ackerman Avenue. The Spring Lake project is completed. A few more high priority projects are in the lineup, with all located near major waterways.
Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch has advocated for new sewer lines, but isn't surprised so many septic systems are still going in.
"That's because the county isn't sewered," he said, "and if the commission was proactive 30 years ago, most of the county would be much better off than we are now, and the environment would be much better off."
He acknowledged that new septic systems are better built than the ones from the 1960s and 1970s, which the county is trying to replace. New systems may be mounded up to keep the effluent above the water table during wet seasons.
To replace old septic, the price tag for the county's first three conversion projects is $81 million. The cost has so far been shared by the users and money from BP Oil, which the federal government sued after the Deep Horizon oil rig explosion of 2010.
A full septic-to-sewer plan, written in 2017, has moved slower than originally planned. The county is trying to avoid hiring large numbers of people to oversee these projects, Utilities Director Craig Rudy told the Sun. CCU finally hired one person to coordinate all the departments and agencies that must participate in these projects, Rudy said. To move any faster would require far more hiring.
So future projects are far off.
Statewide, Florida has an estimated 2.6 million septic systems, 12% of the entire country. Florida's sandy soil and high water table are considered incompatible with septic systems. Some scientists have linked the vast numbers of systems in the middle of the state to damage to coral reefs in the Keys.
Florida's newest restriction on septic systems is aimed at one fragile eco-system, freshwater springs, which exist in northern Florida. In these locations, the state is requiring new homeowners to use only a small number of approved systems that reduce nitrogen output. Nitrogen is considered a major contributor to water pollution through toxic algae overgrowth. The new systems are more expensive to build and operate.
Locally, the new systems are not required and only a few are going in, said Community Health Planner Jennifer Sexton. When they go in, it's because they fit in smaller spaces, making them ideal for small lots or lots that are too close to open water.
Permits for system repairs in Charlotte County have not increased as much as new system permits. They peaked in 2015 and 2016 at 713 respectively.
Deutsch quizzed Health Director Joe Pepe recently on whether the county is able to identify failing systems and enforce rules.
Pepe said he has begun using the county's code enforcement protocol, which has more teeth than the health department alone.
The county's Building Department has praised Pepe for speeding up the process of inspecting these new systems, as well as failing systems. Contractors and homeowners were waiting five weeks for new permits. Pepe's office got that down to 15 days with new hires and procedures.
