PORT CHARLOTTE — Commissioners agreed Wednesday to bring the Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County funding back up to 2017 levels.
But it didn’t come without one commissioner grilling the state’s interim health chief.
The board voted to tentatively increase the county’s contribution 300% from $214,141 to $856,565, which was what the department got in 2017.
Overall, the health budget would increase 12% to $5 million, assuming commissioners finalize the budget in September. To overcome reluctance, Interim Health Director Joseph Pepe arranged to meet with commissioners every three months to see whether they continue to approve expenditures of their part of the budget.
In Florida, the state runs all departments of health and appoints the county-level directors. Most of the local health department’s budget comes from state and federal grants as well as revenue it generates with programs such as a dental clinic.
The county dramatically lowered its contribution last year, one year after former Gov. Rick Scott removed primary care services for the poor from local health departments. Health departments are now expected to focus on public health education and prevention programs. The health department also serves as the inspector of septic systems, of which the county has thousands.
“You’re not providing any primary care services,” Commissioner Christopher Constance said to Pepe. “From what I can tell, your salaries and benefits are really bloated.”
The salaries and benefits line item would increase by 16% to $3.6 million for 68 staff members, but Pepe said he is not asking for any new staff with the county funds.
Constance kept interrupting Pepe’s budget presentation and Commission Chairman Ken Doherty asked for justification?
“Can you wait, or do you absolutely have to ask the question right now?” Doherty asked.
Commissoner Joe Tiseo intervened.
“I don’t want to describe your personnel budget as bloated unless I understand,” he said to Pepe.
Pepe stated that Charlotte County’s staff is well below staffing of health departments in similar counties. He said he will hire staff such as nurses for a crisis hepatitis A vaccination campaign. Hep A is spreading statewide among the homeless and drug users.
Constance accused Pepe of failing to provide local hepatitis A statistics, which are currently at 16 cases, up from two last year. Pepe responded that Constance has refused to meet with him on the topic.
Another position where the county is short is septic system inspectors, Pepe said. The county has lost those staff to other counties, he said. As a result, he said, the county fell five months behind in inspections. That jeopardizes contractors, home owners, and water quality, which is a board priority, Pepe noted.
Pepe said he plans to use county funds in ways that will not require new hiring. For example, he said, he would like to establish a facility where local health care providers can come for their required continuing education. There is no local location, and having a local option would allow the professionals to take off less time from their work, Pepe said.
Constance also criticized Pepe for proposing to use revenue from the growing dental program, to pay for more staffing in the septic program.
“Are you allowed to do that?” Constance asked, saying the Pepe should increase the fees for septic inspections to cover the costs.
