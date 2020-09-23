The county's three top administrators got mostly top marks during a year that became an unending crisis.
"Mr. Flores has done very well since taking this position in March; just one week before the COVID-19 crisis hit," Commissioner Ken Doherty wrote of new County Administrator Hector Flores. "He has led and supported his management team well; allowing the county to stay on course during this crisis. Great job, Hector!"
Commissioner Christopher Constance wrote about the environment that newly promoted Economic Development Director Dave Gammon has faced.
"The economic picture since March has been difficult at best, and truly oppressive for most businesses and working families," Constance wrote. "Mr. Gammon and his team continue to work hard and persevere through the troubling times."
Commissioner Joe Tiseo wrote of County Attorney Janette Knowlton, "During a challenging year, she had her staff work split time from home for a short time. She then had them all return to the office to ensure the timely process for all county legal matters, due to the extraordinary circumstances."
Out of a maximum score of 40, Knowlton received an average of 36 from commissioners, Flores received 36.05 and Gammon 35.32. Knowlton had the widest range with Constance giving her a 30 and Doherty, at 39. Constance also rated Flores lowest at 32 and Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch gave him the highest rank of 39. Deutsch also gave Gammon the highest ranking of 38 with Commissioner Bill Truex giving him the lowest at 33.5.
Each will earn a 4% raise, bringing Knowlton to $200,593 annually, Flores to $171,606 and Gammon to $116,488.
Responding to the Sun's inquiries, each executive spoke about how they are handling the international crisis.
Knowlton, the longest serving executive, said: "Managing during an emergency is when the County really shines."
She was on the team when Hurricane Charley hit in 2004. This crisis, unlike Charley, has no clear end in sight.
"With this prolonged situation, I have found that it is really important to pace yourself, to take care of yourself and your team, and to check up on each other, be kind to one another," she said.
Flores commented on one thing he has learned.
"In fast-changing, dynamic situations, you may not have all the information or time you normally have to make a decision."
To handle that, he said, "rely even more on your team of experts and the processes that have worked in the past."
Gammon said turmoil is part of economic development.
"We just keep coming up with ideas and hope most stick."
He pointed to his five-person office's achievements in taking only one month to bring in five commercial proposals for county-owned waterfront land next to the half-finished Sunseeker resort.
"I'm not satisfied unless I'm moving 100 mph, and I am given, and even encouraged to take risks as I look for exciting opportunities that push Charlotte County forward."
Commissioners noted turning points in the past year:
• complex negotiations with developers to close deals in Murdock Village
• firing a tourism director accused of unfairly favoring one marketing company over another
• rapidly setting up a system to disburse $32 million in federal emergency funds to local residents and businesses.
Descriptors:
Flores
• engaged, level headed, respectful, professional
Knowlton
• professional, oversees dedicated staff, excellent work
Gammon
• high energy, optimistic, excellent work
