Harold Avenue Rec. Center to close Dec. 13
PORT CHARLOTTE - The Harold Avenue Recreation Center, 23400 Harold Ave., Port Charlotte, will be closed beginning Dec. 13 until further notice due to facility work that requires interruption in electrical service.
The recreation center will reopen as soon as the project is completed. The park - with some closed amenities - will remain open during the project.
For more information contact Lonne Moore at 941-883-3582 or Lonne.Moore@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Disaster Recovery Centers announce holiday hours
CHARLOTTE COUNTY — The FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers in Charlotte County will be closed Dec. 23-Dec. 26 and Dec. 30-Jan. 2 for the holidays.
There are two Disaster Recovery Centers locations:
• Tringali Park Recreation Center, 3460 N. Access Road, Englewood
• The former cultural center, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte
Both locations are open 8 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday-Saturday, except for the holiday schedule.
For storm-related information, call the Charlotte County Emergency Operations Center from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday at 941-833-4000 or 941-743-1320.
Charlotte Legislative Delegation to meet; deadline to file bills is Jan. 4
PUNTA GORDA — The Charlotte Legislative Delegation will meet from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Jan. 11 at the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda.
The meeting will include a public hearing on local bills and other issues of public interest. Charlotte’s delegation includes Sen. Ben Albritton, D-27, Rep. Spencer Roach, D-76, and Rep. Michael Grant, D-75.
Local governmental bodies, special interests and residents wishing to address the delegation must contact the chairman’s office by 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4.
For more information, contact Grant’s office at 941-613-0914.
Englewood East meeting
ENGLEWOOD - The Englewood East Property and Homeowners Association will hold its Christmas lunch at 2 p.m. Dec. 14 at Zarate’s Restaurant, 3502 N Access Road, Englewood.
This is in lieu of a regular meeting. All members are invited. For more information, contact Carrie Flynn at cflynn525@aol.com.
Skills For Life workshops open for registration
NORTH PORT - The city of North Port is partnering with Family Promise of South Sarasota County for a Skills For Life workshop on budgeting and personal expenses in 2023.
The two-hour workshops are for people 16 or older and set for 6 p.m. Jan. 10, Feb. 7 and March 14 at the Family Service Center conference room, 6919 Outreach Way, North Port.
The participants will learn about the cash envelope system and how to use it to be able to plan for expected and unforeseen expenses. They will also learn some useful savings tips.
The Skills For Life also offers courses on creating resumes and interviewing for employment.
For more information, call 941-429-7000. To register, visit: www.CityofNorthPort.com/SkillsForLife
County: Land-clearing debris is not storm debris
PORT CHARLOTTE — Authorities in Charlotte County are reminding residents debris cleared from vacant land for the purpose of land clearing is not eligible for storm debris collection.
“All land-clearing debris is the responsibility of the property owner, and is required to be disposed of privately by being brought to the county landfill or other proper disposal locations and should not be brought to the roadway for collection,” it stated.
For storm-related information, call the Charlotte County Call Center from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday at 941-833-4000 or 941-743-1320.
United Way seeks volunteers
SOUTH VENICE — United Way of South Sarasota County is seeking people to assist low-to-moderate income families and seniors by becoming a VITA volunteer. To do so, visit https://uwssc.org/volunteer.
UWSSC stated no experience is necessary to become a Volunteer Income Tax Assistance worker.
The sites open in January, but volunteers are needed to start training soon.
“Last year alone our volunteer teams were able to complete and process over 700 tax returns in South Sarasota County,” it stated.
