CSdrones03.jpg (copy)

A drone image shows construction on the Harold Avenue Recreation Center in 2018.  

 PHOTO PROVIDED CHARLOTTE COUNTY

Harold Avenue Rec. Center to close Dec. 13

PORT CHARLOTTE - The Harold Avenue Recreation Center, 23400 Harold Ave., Port Charlotte, will be closed beginning Dec. 13 until further notice due to facility work that requires interruption in electrical service.


