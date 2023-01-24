County hires firm to make emergency repairs to Charlotte Sports Park

As could be imagined, the tiki bar at Charlotte Sports Park, despite still standing, was heavily damaged by Hurricane Ian. The bar's trademark bar top seems to have survive, though it will need a good polish.
The interior of Charlotte Sports Park’s three-story stadium tower were heavily damaged by Hurricane Ian on Sept. 28.
Photo Provided by Charlotte County
Photo Provided by Charlotte County
The left field bullpen is entirely exposed after Hurricane Ian ripped away the fencing and padding along Charlotte Sports Park’s main stadium outfield wall.
PORT CHARLOTTE — Charlotte County commissioners unanimously approved emergency repairs to Charlotte Sports Park in hopes of having it ready in time for spring training in 2024.
They also voted to allow the county to build the stadium to a higher standard.
The county entered into a contract with Wharton Smith, Inc. to repair the storm-battered stadium and property. The approval was done on an emergency basis to bypass the typical bidding process and get repairs done faster.
The building, presently unusable, has 32 identified "asset groups," or components that are separately insured, of which more than 20 sustained damage.
The damages include major infrastructure items such as HVAC equipment, lighting systems and the roof.
"Should we be building this to a higher code?" asked Commissioner Bill Truex, himself a builder.
Truex favored rebuilding the stadium, hardening it against future storms — even if it meant further expense — and perhaps using it as a shelter.
Budget Director Gordon Berger said all repairs are covered and will be fully reimbursed by insurance.
He did not give an estimate of what the repairs will cost, nor did he discuss what a new stadium would cost.
Berger told commissioners the "good news" is that the county is well insured and that recently the Florida Legislature agreed to pick up a portion of the deductible the county would have had to pay for other damages.
Hurricane Ian's winds obliterated the outfield wall at Charlotte Sports Park's main stadium. This is a view of the 30-foot-high batter's eye, stripped of its netting, and the outfield wall from center to right field, stripped of its padding.
A wider view of the extensive damage to the outfield wall at Charlotte Sports Park's main stadium. In the background, the awnings that covered the front offices of the Tampa Bay Rays can be seen blown back or missing.
A more complete view of Charlotte Sports Park's main stadium outfield wall from left to center field. In addition to the total loss of the outfield wall and batter's eye, the top of the electronic scoreboard was blown away. Tree damage on the boardwalk is also visible.
On the third floor of Charlotte Sports Park’s grandstand, the working media area was destroyed by Hurricane Ian’s passing. This area was the primary dining and work area behind radio, stadium ops and press row.
In this view from the left field boardwalk, extensive roof damage along the third base line of Charlotte Sports Park's main stadium grandstand is plainly visible as is the missing signage on on the facade.
Not long after the Charlotte Sports Park refurbishment in 2008, Rays players and their families pitched in to create a playground area near the right field foul line and just before the entrance to the back fields complex. The entire area was covered by a shade structure. That structure was blown away by Hurricane Ian
The 5 1/2 back fields at Charlotte Sports Park were not spared by Hurricane Ian. Field 5's stands and awning were shoved against the backstop by the storm's winds. Field 5 is the first full field visible on the right side as one enters the Rays' back fields gate.
Batting practice backstops are known as "turtles" for their overhanging, netted shell. Attempts to secure the Charlotte Sports Park's turtles were in vain during Hurricane Ian's passing on Sept. 28. This turtle ended up beyond the pond behind Field 4.
The solar panel array atop the main clubhouse building at Charlotte Sports Park was heavily damage during Hurricane Ian's passing on Sept. 28. This portion of the panels sits atop the Tampa Bay Rays' front offices, visible behind the boardwalk in right field.
Debris flew around the main stadium at Charlotte Sports Park during Hurricane Ian on Sept. 28. Impact damage was widespread, including this strike above the Rays' front offices behind the right field boardwalk.
Some of the costliest damage to Charlotte Sports Park and the Tampa Bay Rays spring training facilities came in the form of water intrusion. Doors, windows and roofs failed throughout the grounds, with no building being spared. This hallway runs between the major and minor league clubhouses.
The cracks in the concrete support pillars of this electrical box give a glimpse at the power of Hurricane Ian's winds. This box, near the Charlotte Sports Park main stadium's playground area, remained standing, but many others fell.
One of the more scenic areas of Charlotte Sports Park are the tree-ringed retention ponds beyond the left field boardwalk, where an occasional alligator could be spotted. Many of those trees were damaged or destroyed by Hurricane Ian.
