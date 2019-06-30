If you're heading to court any time from now through September, you'll see some changes in security at the Charlotte County Justice Center. The county's remodeling project has created two separate entrances, and two employees of private security company G4S have been contracted to provide security services along with the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office deputies.
The change order to the county's existing contract with G4S lists the two guard's price at $32,274 for their employment from June 3 to Sept. 30. The hourly rate for one un-armed guard is $18.49 per hour and one armed guard at $22.93.
Justice Center Administrator Jon Embury declined to go into detail on any specific security issues but stated the guards are necessary for the two entrances, one for staff and one for members of the public.
"There's always security issues at this facility," said Justice Center Administrator Jon Embury.
Although the current contract only extends through September, Embury expects the G4S guards to become a permanent fixture.
According to Charlotte County Spokesperson Brian Gleason, G4S also provides security at the county administration center, West County annex, and the eastport environmental campus.
Facility Manager Randy Cole said there are five positions G4S staffs across the county, and the two guards at the Justice Center bring the total number to seven.
G4S also contracts with the Charlotte County Jail to the tune of $924,833. Here's the breakdown:
Transportation: six G4S employees are employed for a total contract cost of $322,034.
Control Room: 9.5 employees are employed for a total cost $388,968.
Suicide Watch: 4.2 full-time employees for $161,528.
Kitchen: one full-time employee for $52,303.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office also contracts with G4S for nine positions at the north and south courthouses, the criminal justice building, and the Sarasota County Jail.
