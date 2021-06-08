New COVID cases are down to single digits daily in Charlotte County, while vaccination rates of youth inch up, Health Chief Joe Pepe told county commissioners Tuesday.
The state has stopped releasing daily updates of pandemic health indicators, but Pepe said the county will continue to keep track of reported cases and vaccinations.
“We’re into the single digits now, which is really exciting,” Pepe said.
Spread of the virus is usually in households, particularly with adults and children. The county has organized, so far, four Saturday clinics in Englewood and Port Charlotte for youth as young as 12 to get the Pfizer two-part vaccination, said the county’s Emergency Management director, Patrick Fuller. The next vaccination clinic aimed at youth will be Saturday at Port Charlotte Middle School, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. for anyone.
For youth ages 12-19 locally, 8% have been fully vaccinated and 17% have started the series with one shot. Twelve is the youngest age authorized.
For the full population of 188,910 people in the county, 59% have had at least one shot. The county ranks high in the state for vaccinations in people over 65, which is 89% vaccinated.
Vaccinations have dropped off dramatically, but still number about 300 a week, Fuller said, about 200 of that being for the second shot.
Local hospitals continue to have about 20 COVID patients, or people with COVID infections serious enough to be hospitalized, Pepe said. Local nursing homes and assisted living centers have about 10 infections between staff and patients, he said.
Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch asked what the local health department is doing to persuade vaccine avoiders who, he joked, must be attributing the drop in COVID cases to UFO’s instead of the vaccine.
Pepe said he would like to see more vaccine given out by local doctors.
Deutsch agreed, saying, “It’s been demonstrated that people have a lot more faith in their own provider rather than going to a supermarket (pharmacy).”
Pepe also said he has started communications with the Punta Gorda Airport at the commission’s request, and has been told it will help sponsor on-site vaccination opportunities in the near future.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.