Not all Charlotte County commissioners are ready to commit to making public space out of the waterfront across from Sunseeker's resort.
After lengthy discussion, commissioners agreed Tuesday to meet again after they have the cost of park amenities on the 3.6-acre Melbourne Street site. Those amenities could include pickle ball courts, a boat ramp, a playground and restrooms. The board also want to hear more about whether the park fits a master plan for Charlotte Harbor, and what other county-owned land is available nearby.
What should develop across from Sunseeker?
"We don't need to go that quickly," Commissioner Ken Doherty said in response to Commission Joe Tiseo's call for turning the site into a public park.
"There's not too many kids that would be walking there to get on a swing set. Let's be honest," said Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch.
"Why couldn't this be a park on a temporary basis?" asked Commissioner Christopher Constance. "I don't know that I'm interested in a permanent park."
Constance and Doherty both said they want to see what happens with Sunseeker before making any moves.
It was Sunseeker that first proposed to build another nine-story hotel tower on the site with a marina and a bridge over U.S.41 to connect the resort. A public walkway now crosses under the busy highway as the road rises over the water.
Deutsch said he still thinks Sunseeker's proposal of 2018 was reasonable. They would get the land in exchange for building a parking garage on an acre of the county's Bayshore Live Oak Park - a waterfront park on the other side of US-41.
"I think it makes sense that we revisit some of the items we looked at in the Sunseeker letter," Deutsch said.
The $4.5 million that the county spent in 2016 to acquire the land, if recouped, would pay for other county projects, Deutsch said, including the buildout of the William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park.
Sounding off through Facebook, some residents agree with Tiseo that the land should be used for public enjoyment - in particular, a park oriented towards small children.
And if Facebook is a measure of public interest, 132 people had weighed in on the topic by the time of the board's meeting. Very few advocated to let private developers decide its fate.
Tiseo continued his warnings.
"Do we want to lose control of the property with vested rights," Tiseo asked? "Whoever buys it is going to maximize the use of it. They're going to go vertical."
Doherty disagreed, saying the county could sell it with height limits.
It's an opportunity not to be missed, said Tiseo.
"People are going to come to us and say, 'What were you thinking when you had the opportunity to keep it in public trust?'"
