PUNTA GORDA - A Charlotte County judge is facing a lawsuit from a defendant appealing a criminal conviction.
Andrew Sheets filed a civil lawsuit in Middle District of Florida against Judge Peter Bell. He is seeking $30 million in punitive damages.
"(T)he defendant subjected the plaintiff to the crushing weight and burden of the criminal-justice system everyday for 17 months," Sheets alleges in his lawsuit.
Sheets was charged in 2021 for disturbing the peace and interfering with school administration outside Sallie Jones School in Punta Gorda. His defense was he was off school property with signs protesting abortion, allowed by the First Amendment.
He was found guilty on both charges in a June 2022 trial. Subsequently, Bell withheld adjudication pending his completion of 12 months of probation and 100 hours of community service.
However, Sheets was later arrested for violation of probation and held at Charlotte County Jail for a month before being permitted to post bond.
An appeal is ongoing against Sheets' original conviction, during which his attorney filed a motion to have Bell recuse himself from the case. Bell declined to recuse himself.
In his suit, Sheets claimed Bell has misused his power as a judge to criminalize protected protest speech. Sheets cited the confiscation of any firearms he owns as an overreach of probation.
Bell was first elected Charlotte County judge in 2000, according to the website for the 20th Judicial Circuit.
The Daily Sun has attempted to reach Bell for comment on the lawsuit through Circuit administration. As of Monday, there has been no statement offered.
As this latest lawsuit unfolds, Sheets is also currently seeking to appeal a trespass order barring him from entering the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office headquarters on Utilities Road.
He also previously succeeded in a state lawsuit against Punta Gorda, challenging a code ordinance against obscene language on signs and clothing. The city is considering settlement of another case brought by him at the federal level.
