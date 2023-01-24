Andrew Sheets and Attorney Phares Heindl

Andrew Sheets and his Attorney listen to Punta Gorda Code Enforcement lawyer and adviser, David Jackson, during a July 2021 court appearance.

 SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY

PUNTA GORDA - A Charlotte County judge is facing a lawsuit from a defendant appealing a criminal conviction.

Andrew Sheets filed a civil lawsuit in Middle District of Florida against Judge Peter Bell. He is seeking $30 million in punitive damages.


