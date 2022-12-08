County: Land-clearing debris is not storm debris
PORT CHARLOTTE - Authorities in Charlotte County are reminding residents debris cleared from vacant land for the purpose of land clearing is not eligible for storm debris collection.
"All land-clearing debris is the responsibility of the property owner, and is required to be disposed of privately by being brought to the county landfill or other proper disposal locations and should not be brought to the roadway for collection," it stated.
For storm-related information, call the Charlotte County Call Center from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday at 941-833-4000 or 941-743-1320.
Chorale holiday concert
NORTH PORT — The North Port Chorale presents its "A Season of Peace, Joy and Love," concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at The North Port Performing Arts Center, 6400 W. Price Blvd.
The concert is under the direction of Kimberly Compos and will feature the singing of the chorale and the Lamarque Elementary School Chorus.
Tickets will be available at the box office.
The chorale is a recipient of a State of the Arts Opportunity Grant awarded by The Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County for 2022-2023. This grant supports local arts and culture nonprofits and is funded by Florida's “State of the Arts” license plate.
Christmas on Dearborn
ENGLEWOOD — The Old Englewood Village Association presents its annual free Christmas walk, “Christmas on Dearborn,” set for 4-9 p.m. Dec. 10 on West Dearborn Street, Englewood.
There will be free holiday movies at Pioneer Plaza, sleigh rides, a kids bike parade at 5:30 p.m. with prizes, a free bike raffle, music and entertainment, cookie decorating, craft stations, face painting, food vendors and shopping.
For more information, visit www.oldenglewood.com.
Englewood East meeting
ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood East Property and Homeowners Association will hold its Christmas lunch at 2 p.m. Dec. 14 at Zarate's Restaurant, 3502 N Access Road, Englewood. This is in lieu of a regular meeting. All members are invited. Contact Carrie Flynn at cflynn525@aol.com.
Charlotte Legislative Delegation to meet; deadline to file bills is Jan. 4
PUNTA GORDA - The Charlotte Legislative Delegation will meet from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Jan. 11 at the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda.
The meeting will include a public hearing on local bills and other issues of public interest. Charlotte’s delegation includes Sen. Ben Albritton, D-27, Rep. Spencer Roach, D-76, and Rep. Michael Grant, D-75.
Local governmental bodies, special interests and residents wishing to address the delegation must contact the chairman’s office by 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4.
For more information, contact Grant’s office at 941-613-0914.
Mosquito traps available
Charlotte County residents can get free mosquito traps at the Englewood Charlotte Public Library from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays, and at Centennial Park recreation center in Port Charlotte from 1-4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, while supplies last.
DeSoto County residents can receive Inzecto mosquito traps available at all three county fire stations, it noted.
It said residents can pick up two per household.
The stations include: Station 1, 25 W. Cypress St. Arcadia; Station 2, 8789 SW County Road 761, Arcadia; and Station 3, 8120 SW Highway 72, Arcadia.
For more information, call Station 1 at (863) 993-4885; Station 2 at (863) 491-5377 or Station 3 at (863) 491-5346.
The traps are among 100,000 donated to storm-hit counties to reduce the mosquito population resulting from standing water left from hurricanes Ian and Nicole.
In Charlotte County, Master Gardener volunteers will hand out up to two free traps per person and answer any questions.
Mosquito traps in Sarasota County are being used by county workers.
United Way seeks volunteers
SOUTH VENICE — United Way of South Sarasota County is seeking people to assist low-to-moderate income families and seniors by becoming a VITA volunteer. To do so, visit https://uwssc.org/volunteer.
UWSSC stated no experience is necessary to become a Volunteer Income Tax Assistance worker.
The sites open in January, but volunteers are needed to start training soon.
“Last year alone our volunteer teams were able to complete and process over 700 tax returns in South Sarasota County,” it stated.
