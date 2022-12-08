Debris

Debris collected in Charlotte County is taken to three sites, including at the Mid-County Mini-Transfer & Recycling Facility, 19765 Kenilworth Blvd., Port Charlotte.

 sun photo by ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH

County: Land-clearing debris is not storm debris

PORT CHARLOTTE - Authorities in Charlotte County are reminding residents debris cleared from vacant land for the purpose of land clearing is not eligible for storm debris collection.


