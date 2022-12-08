County: Land-clearing debris is not storm debris
PORT CHARLOTTE - Authorities in Charlotte County are reminding residents debris cleared from vacant land for the purpose of land clearing is not eligible for storm debris collection.
"All land-clearing debris is the responsibility of the property owner, and is required to be disposed of privately by being brought to the county landfill or other proper disposal locations and should not be brought to the roadway for collection," it stated.
For storm-related information, call the Charlotte County Call Center from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday at 941-833-4000 or 941-743-1320.
Charlotte Legislative Delegation to meet; deadline to file bills is Jan. 4
PUNTA GORDA - The Charlotte Legislative Delegation will meet from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Jan. 11 at the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda.
The meeting will include a public hearing on local bills and other issues of public interest. Charlotte’s delegation includes Sen. Ben Albritton, D-27, Rep. Spencer Roach, D-76, and Rep. Michael Grant, D-75.
Local governmental bodies, special interests and residents wishing to address the delegation must contact the chairman’s office no later than 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4 for inclusion on the agenda.
Requests for time on the agenda must include the name, address and phone number of the speaker, and be received in writing — by email or U.S. mail — at the office of the chairman by the deadline.
Likewise, any printed materials intended for inclusion in the meeting package (six copies, three-hole punched) must be received by the deadline.
The deadline for filing local bills with the delegation chairman, Michael Grant, is also 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
All local bills must be accompanied by completed paperwork required by the Florida Legislature, including original signatures of the legislative sponsors, and be forwarded to Rep. Michael Grant, 4355 Pinnacle St., Suite C, Charlotte Harbor, FL 33980.
For more information, contact Grant’s office at 941-613-0914.
Mosquito traps available
Charlotte County residents can get free mosquito traps at the Englewood Charlotte Public Library from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays, and at Centennial Park recreation center in Port Charlotte from 1-4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, while supplies last.
DeSoto County residents can receive Inzecto mosquito traps available at all three county fire stations, it noted.
It said residents can pick up two per household.
The stations include: Station 1, 25 W. Cypress St. Arcadia; Station 2, 8789 SW County Road 761, Arcadia; and Station 3, 8120 SW Highway 72, Arcadia.
For more information, call Station 1 at (863) 993-4885; Station 2 at (863) 491-5377 or Station 3 at (863) 491-5346.
The traps are among 100,000 donated to storm-hit counties to reduce the mosquito population resulting from standing water left from hurricanes Ian and Nicole.
In Charlotte County, Master Gardener volunteers will hand out up to two free traps per person and answer any questions.
Mosquito traps in Sarasota County are being used by county workers.
Christmas on Dearborn
ENGLEWOOD — The Old Englewood Village Association presents its annual free Christmas walk, “Christmas on Dearborn,” set for 4-9 p.m. Dec. 10 on West Dearborn Street, Englewood.
There will be free holiday movies at Pioneer Plaza, sleigh rides, a kids bike parade at 5:30 p.m. with prizes, a free bike raffle, music and entertainment, cookie decorating, craft stations, face painting, food vendors and shopping.
For more information, visit www.oldenglewood.com.
United Way seeks volunteers
SOUTH VENICE — United Way of South Sarasota County is seeking people to assist low-to-moderate income families and seniors by becoming a VITA volunteer. To do so, visit https://uwssc.org/volunteer.
UWSSC stated no experience is necessary to become a Volunteer Income Tax Assistance worker.
The sites open in January, but volunteers are needed to start training soon.
“Last year alone our volunteer teams were able to complete and process over 700 tax returns in South Sarasota County,” it stated.
