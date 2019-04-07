Charlotte County lawyers say James Herston is not violating any eligibility rules by remaining on the Charlotte Harbor advisory board, despite the opinion of the current board chairwoman.
Vanessa Oliver, chairwoman of the advisory committee for the Charlotte Harbor Redevelopment Authority, has been questioning Herston’s eligibility for several months. Specifically, she asked why he is eligible to be on the board as a business representative, when his business, Herston Engineering, has moved out of the district.
The advisory board makes recommendations on the best way to redevelop Charlotte Harbor, considered a blighted expanse of waterfront neighborhoods. The advisory board makes recommendations to the Charlotte County Comm-ission. Currently, commissioners are scrutinizing whether to disband the entire CRA, based on the development of Sunseeker Resort, which is under construction. The project is expected to bring in millions in tax dollars, possibly bringing the district out of blight.
Herston was one of the original board members who designed the River Walk district rules more than 10 years ago. Those rules ultimately lured in Allegiant Airlines and its Sunseeker Resort project. Herston has said he now supports disbanding the CRA, due to the anticipated revenue and also the advisory board’s reduced role.
Herston was not present at the January meeting that Oliver raised the question of his eligibility. She also questioned his subsequent suitability to continue as chairman. She was then elected chairman 4-2.
At the meeting where he was replaced as chairman, Herston had been attending a Punta Gorda Airport Commission meeting where he is commissioner. He later explained to the Sun that he remains a member of the CRA due to his co-ownership of his daughter’s dental business, which is located in Charlotte Harbor.
Lawyer Thomas David told the advisory board at its April 1 meeting that the rules for advisory board membership do not preclude Herston’s participation. Oliver then questioned whether a member acting as a landlord of a business should be eligible.
Herston noted that other board members might be considered ineligible if the rules were changed to require, for example, ownership of a business.
Ventola noted how difficult it is to get people to serve on advisory committees.
