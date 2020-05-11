Charlotte County commissioners want to join the national movement to punish China for its handling of ground zero in the coronavirus pandemic.
Board members debated filing a lawsuit against the world’s most populous nation, and also, curtailing county purchases of Chinese-made goods.
“I’m really sick and tired of trying to play nice,” said Commissioner Chris Constance to his fellow board members earlier this month. “We’re at an economic war with China. It remains to be seen if we’re at a biological war with China.”
Several board members agreed with adopting a stricter county policy.
“Tell the purchasing department,” Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch said. “Let’s buy American. I sense that we’re all on board with that.”
Not everyone thought a lawsuit was a good idea.
“I don’t think it would be productive to spend taxpayer money to sue China right now,” said Commissioner Joe Tiseo. He recommended going through the state’s congressional delegation for that.
The mood of Charlotte County’s local leaders matches that in Washington, D.C., where key players in Congress as well as presidential advisors are working on strategies. President Donald Trump has said more tariffs against Chinese products is an option. Not paying U.S. debt to China could damage the U.S. dollar, Trump said, according to the Washington Post.
Trade wars generally don’t benefit the taxpayer, one local economist told the Sun. Amir Neto, assistant professor of economics at the Lutgert College of Business at Florida Gulf Coast University, agreed to offer some expert insight into the basics of how trade evolved between the U.S. and China.
“We tend to produce things that we are good at,” he said, and in the United States, that’s currently services. In the 1980s and 1990s, China was underdeveloped and could do manufacturing more cheaply than the U.S., he said, so the U.S. started buying parts from there, and assembling products here.
Practically speaking, he said, “with the globalized world, it’s pretty much impossible to eliminate all trade with China.”
Economically, he said, it would end up costing the taxpayer for more expensive goods, and in governmental staff time to figure out where everything was manufactured.
As an economist, he said, he disagrees with the plans to retaliate against China in trade.
“I’m a pro-trade person,” he said.
If anger over the spread of the virus is a key point, he said, “Maybe Florida should stop buying from New York.”
New York’s cases have exceeded China’s now and New Yorkers famously fanned out across the country heading in particular to Florida beaches in March and April. Florida even enacted rules requiring New Yorkers to quarantine upon arrival.
Constance acknowledged that buying more American will lead to higher costs for the county.
“Things are going to be more expensive, especially if we buy American, because we have to pay somebody a fair wage,” Constance said.
If the U.S. now specializes in services, what about the low wages that come with some of those jobs?
Neto echoed the statements of other economists, that the U.S. is in a transition phase where education and jobs are shifting. He used the state where he got a doctoral degree as an example. In West Virginia, coal miners are losing their jobs, while other jobs are opening up, Neto said. People need to be trained to handle those jobs.
The other problem with pure trade policy, Neto acknowledged, is politics. As the U.S. seeks to impose penalties, China will do likewise. Taxpayers should pay attention to who is the likely winner in these trade wars, and who is the unidentified loser, he said. The visible winner will be American manufacturers, but the loser would be American consumer.
He also advised taxpayers to pay attention to whether China is withholding products such as pharmaceuticals, or just selling to the highest bidder — usually the U.S.
Tiseo said he is wary about interfering with free-market capitalism, but China needs to open up, he added.
“Over time, as the facts come out, we’re going to find out who to properly lay blame on,” he said. “When the whole world is turning against you, China is going to have some ‘splainin’ to do.”
