Matthew and Melissa Spence and their four children have been living in an RV next to their destroyed home in Englewood. Matthew Spence said he is planning to have a new home built on the site soon. He is pictured with, from left, Landon, 10, Lorrie, 3, Liam, 7, and Lyla, 6.
SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER
SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER
A trailer sits in the driveway of a storm-damaged home in Port Charlotte. County officials may let residents stay in their trailer or RV longer if their homes aren't rebuilt by November 2024.
SUN PHOTO BY SUE ERWIN
PORT CHARLOTTE — Charlotte County has news for homeowners who need to live in RVs while their dwellings are being repaired.
After Hurricane Ian rendered many homes unlivable, Charlotte County — in November — suspended a code restriction prohibiting residents from living in RVs or trailers on residential lots.
The two-year code suspension is set to end Nov. 3, 2024, but the County Commissioners indicated they may extend the date during a meeting Tuesday.
The issue came up during a presentation by Community Development Director Ben Bailey, who said many homeowners are still grappling with their insurance companies and haven't yet hired a contractor.
"We have people who haven't even started (the repair process) yet," Bailey said.
He told commissioners home repairs could go beyond 2024.
Commissioner Joe Tiseo proposed letting "people do what they need to do to get their lives back in order, and we'll see where it goes closer to the two-year window."
Bailey said there are between 300 to 400 people registered with the county who are living in RVs or trailers on their properties.
Some homeowners are living in damaged homes while they wait for a contractor, he added.
Matthew and Melissa Spence and their four children are among the people living in an RV while waiting for their home can be rebuilt.
The RV sits next to a slab where their home Englewood home used to be. At the curb is what is left of that home, waiting to be picked up and hauled off.
Matthew Spence said a new home will be built on the site of his old one. He says county code enforcement officials have been understanding, but he wishes his neighbors would stop calling them to complain about his property.
Spence said he is aware of the current deadline, but would appreciate more time to build.
Commissioner Chris Constance previously suggested the county impose a deadline for when a person can register an RV.
"At some point we have to say, no more," he said.
But, as he listened to Bailey describe how long it might take before some homeowners are able return to their homes, he seemed to have a change of heart.
"Three hundred to 400 is a pretty reasonable number," he said.
The code suspension would automatically expire in November 2024 unless commissioners vote to extend it at a future meeting.
"I would just hate to … give them more stress and grief," Tiseo said. "Because right now, as Mr. Bailey said, people are still dealing with their insurance companies."
Englewood/North Port Editor Chris Porter contributed to this story.
