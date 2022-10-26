SARASOTA — More than 1 million cubic yards of Hurricane Ian vegetative debris has been picked up in less than three weeks, Sarasota County officials announced Tuesday.
"The 1,052,879 cubic yards is enough to fill more than 322 Olympic-sized swimming pools of debris removed from public right of way," the county stated in a news release.
By comparison, it noted the total collection after 2017's Hurricane Irma was 300,000 cubic yards, four months after that storm.
The work has been done by Sarasota County Solid Waste contractors, it stated.
“We’re grateful to our staff and contractors who continue to operate seven days a week to collect storm debris in unincorporated Sarasota County. Their tremendous efforts and response are unparalleled as we all work together to recover from the impacts of Hurricane Ian,” Solid Waste Department Director Brian Usher said in the news release. “The community has been incredibly patient and it’s remarkable to see neighbor helping neighbor throughout this recovery. We appreciate the community’s willingness to support this challenging collection process."
There are two drop-off sites for residents who want to haul and unload their vegetative debris. Both are open from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. daily.
• Jackson Road Transfer Station, 250 S. Jackson Road, Venice.
• Rothenbach Park, 8650 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota.
The news release notes those sites require proof of residency.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.