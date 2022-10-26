Sarasota County collecting Hurricane Ian debris

More than 1 million cubic yards of Hurricane Ian vegetative debris has been picked up in less than three weeks, Sarasota County officials announced

 PHOTO PROVIDED

SARASOTA — More than 1 million cubic yards of Hurricane Ian vegetative debris has been picked up in less than three weeks, Sarasota County officials announced Tuesday. 

"The 1,052,879 cubic yards is enough to fill more than 322 Olympic-sized swimming pools of debris removed from public right of way," the county stated in a news release. 


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments