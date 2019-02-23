Charlotte County will pay for a mediator in negotiating its next trash service contract.
This is for the contract that commissioners rejected in December as having too steep a jump in price from the existing contract.
Commissioners approved the cost of using a mediator -- a lawyer -- earlier this month.
The three-year trash contract is for residential and commercial properties in the county outside of Punta Gorda, which has its own service.
County code requires a mediator and a public hearing for the contract, said County Attorney Janette Knowlton. The contractor must present their current and proposed schedule of fees, their revenues and projected growth, she said.
"It goes before a hearing officer, and they decide whether their rates fees and charges are just, reasonable and compensable," Knowlton said.
The hearing date has not been set, but would likely be soon, Knowlton said. It will be a public hearing.
Two companies bid on trash service this year. The low bid was from the current contractor, Pompano Beach-based Waste Management, Inc. The increase would cost households an extra $115 a year.
Commissioners asked county staff to work with the contractor for other options.
