Caleb Ziegelbauer

Caleb Ziegelbauer stands with his parents in a photo posted to a webpage trying to help the teenager in his fight against a brain-eating amoeba. The Facebook.com page is called Fighting on the Outside for Caleb.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

PORT CHARLOTTE — Charlotte County officials say they still have yet to receive any positive reports regarding a "rare brain-eating amoeba" that a local teen is thought to be battling.

"Our hearts go out to the family," county communications manager Brian Gleason told The Daily Sun on Monday. "The boy is suffering from something and we wish him and his family the best, but so far there have been no positive test results for the brain amoeba."


