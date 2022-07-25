PORT CHARLOTTE — Charlotte County officials say they still have yet to receive any positive reports regarding a "rare brain-eating amoeba" that a local teen is thought to be battling.
"Our hearts go out to the family," county communications manager Brian Gleason told The Daily Sun on Monday. "The boy is suffering from something and we wish him and his family the best, but so far there have been no positive test results for the brain amoeba."
Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, is undergoing treatment at Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida in Fort Myers, where he was diagnosed and put on “an amoeba protocol," said is aunt, Elizabeth Ziegelbauer.
The family believes Caleb is suffering from a Naegleria fowleri amoeba.
According to the Center for Disease Control, Naegleria fowleri infects people when water containing the amoeba enters the body through the nose.
This typically occurs when people go swimming and diving. The amoeba travels up the nose to the brain, where it destroys the brain tissue.
The prognosis for a Naegleria fowleri infection is bleak. Infections are very rare but the fatality rate is more than 97%, and only 4 out of 154 people infected with the amoeba in the United States from 1962 to 2021, have survived, according to CDC.
The amoeba is usually found in warm freshwater, such as lakes and rivers. It can also be found in swimming pools that are poorly maintained, minimally chlorinated, and/or un-chlorinated.
Elizabeth Ziegelbauer told The Daily Sun that Caleb, along with his family, visited Port Charlotte Beach on Charlotte Harbor on July 1.
Charlotte Harbor is an estuary of brackish water receiving fresh water from three rivers and smaller streams that mixes with Gulf of Mexico waters.
“Caleb was in the water only a short time,” Elizabeth Ziegelbauer said, adding his cousins and siblings also went into the water. “By Saturday, July 9, Caleb began to have headaches and hallucinations."
He ran a fever and his condition deteriorated rapidly, she said.
Caleb was transported to Golisano's on July 10.
On July 22, Charlotte County government issued a statement pushing back on the reports after a story aired about the situation on NBC-2 out of Fort Myers.
“Contrary to media reports, there have been no confirmed cases of the Naegleria fowleri amoeba in Charlotte County, according to the Department of Health Charlotte,” it stated. “Under Florida law, all practitioners, health care facilities, and laboratories in Florida are required to notify the Florida Department of Health of diseases or conditions of public health significance, including Naegleria fowleri.”
As of Monday, Gleason said the Charlotte County DOH reports hadn't changed.
"We haven’t gotten any reports from DOH on any of the usual stuff (or the potential of the amoeba)," he said. "We haven’t gotten anything from Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation and Commission on red tide. We’ve gotten no hazard notifications from DOH on any water-borne type stuff."
Gleason added that to get sick from the amoeba, one must breath the amoeba in through the nose and then it goes to the brain.
"Going by what the history of this thing, to get sick from this, you have to breathe the amoeba in through your nose and it goes to the brain," he said. "You could be standing next to someone who that happens to (breathe it in) and you don’t get the amoeba up your nose and you're fine."
There have only been 32 cases in Florida in the last 60 years, Gleason said.
Mary Briggs, assistant director of strategic communications for the hospital, said the situation was reported to the Lee County Department of Health.
She would not confirm the type of amoeba, citing HIPAA rules.
Elizabeth Ziebelbauer said there was no other place Caleb had been swimming. There were about 30 people in the water that day. None of the other members of her family were infected by the amoeba.
The Department of Health in Lee County were contacted but did not respond by deadline of this report.
Charlotte County resident Richard Whitman, who has a Ph.D. in aquatic ecology from Texas A&M, said Monday the negative evidence against the amoeba's existence would be that the harbor is an estuary.
"This organism doesn’t do well in salt environment," said Whitman, who has studied recreational water quality for nearly 30 years, as a university professor, a research manager for the National Park Service and the U.S. Geological Survey.
"There is very little research on this," Whitman added. "What research I did read, said it (the amoeba) could tolerate up to 72 hours exposure to salt water. The way I see it, the estuary decreases the probability but it’s conceivable that the organism was still infectious when this individual was in the water."
