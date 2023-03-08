PORT CHARLOTTE - Following the death of a Englewood resident of Naegleria fowleri, what's known as a "brain-eating amoeba," Charlotte County is changing its disinfection process for drinking water.
A news release does not mention the death but the Department of Health-Charlotte County previously noted the infection of Naegleria fowleri. They reported the illness on Feb. 24, not disclosing the death citing privacy.
It had said the victim had used a "neti pot"-type devise into their nose and that was the suspected cause of the Naegleria fowleri infection.
The victim's specific residency nor gender nor age was disclosed.
The DOH followed it up with a list of ways to avoid the amoeba.
On Wednesday, Charlotte County Utilities and the Peace River Manasota Regional Water Supply Authority noted the change in its processing of water. It will run from March 15-May 14.
"The water will be disinfected with free chlorine rather than chlorine combined with ammonia (chloramines)," according to a news release. "This conversion to free chlorine from chloramines allows the utility to perform a distribution system purge as recommended by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection for water utilities using chloramines as their primary disinfectant."
It noted it is a common practice to use chloramines "periodically" that increase disinfectant residual throughout a system, it stated.
The county stressed the water is still safe to drink during the process. There is no need to boil water, it said.
"Customers may notice a change to the taste and smell from the water," it said.
It noted the water could discolor clothes in the laundry and urged any cloudy or discolored water to be flushed out by running the water until it runs clear, which could be a few minutes.
"Customers on kidney dialysis who use a proportioning machine to prepare dialysate at home are advised to contact their physician or equipment supplier to obtain the appropriate steps to accommodate the change in water disinfection and to install the proper filtering devices, if needed," it said.
It also noted a concern to monitor chlorine residuals in aquariums if used. Residents in the area using them should contact their aquarist "to ensure proper pretreatment of the water before adding or changing the water in the tank to avoid any problems associated with chlorine."
The Englewood Water District announced on its website it began a 60-day chlorine burn on Feb. 28. EWD noted this is "routine distribution system maintenance" intended to reduce coliform and other bacteria in the system.
In 2022, a Port Charlotte boy was reportedly infected with Naegleria fowleri while swimming in the county - although the diagnosis has been debated among some officials. The boy spent months hospitalized but has returned home.
People invected with Naegleria fowleri die in more than 90% of its cases.
"The utility will flush the water distribution system in conjunction with this change in the process," the news release stated. "The flush will allow the free chlorine to move quickly throughout the distribution system."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.