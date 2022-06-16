PORT CHARLOTTE — Charlotte County commissioners approved the first phase of the 564-acre Tuckers Pointe development along Tuckers Grade.
"This will really be the first big footprint in that area," Commissioner Joe Tiseo said at Tuesday's commission meeting. "It’s a pretty large project."
The initial phase includes 354 single-family lots and infrastructure — utilities, roads and more — for around 148 acres of a 507-acre parcel of mostly wilderness at 28450 Tuckers Grade, Punta Gorda.
"This area that’s being developed, currently, is not that developed," Tiseo said.
The project is part of a larger 564-acre residential and commercial development that includes land preservation within Tuckers Grade, U.S. 41 and Interstate 75.
Tuckers Pointe Limited Partnership received approval in November from the county to build a community with up to 1,689 residential units, 380,000 square feet of commercial space and 400 hotel rooms off the interstate. The site is 564 acres on Tuckers Grade on the west side of I-75.
Utility extension work for Tuckers Pointe began in March and is currently underway along Burnt Store Road for both water and wastewater.
The cost to build 5 miles of waterlines, 5 miles of sewer lines and 3 miles of reclaimed water used for irrigation is $13.9 million, according to county budget details.
The county will reimburse the Tuckers Pointe developer for a maximum of $3.2 million. This is the cost of increasing the pipe size based on the developer’s need.
The rest of the cost is expected to be covered in the long term by an estimated $14 million in water and sewer connection fees.
At Tuesday's meeting, Tiseo wondered why the developer hadn't also extended a reuse water line for landscape irrigation.
The developer's attorney, Carl Barracco Jr., said the decision was made before his firm joined the project, which was previously represented by another firm.
"The reuse main is being brought up Burnt Store Road and construction of the reuse main will terminate at Notre Dame Boulevard," Barracco said. "The off-site utility was designed and permitted prior to our firm being involved in the project."
Commissioner Ken Doherty said he thought the reason was because the Burnt Store Water Treatment Plant, which provides utilities for that region, wouldn't be able to handle the additional reuse requirements.
"We had a utility meeting and a presentation on the expansion down there at the Burnt Store Water Treatment Plant and the comment was made by the utility that they had — even with the expansion — Burnt Store Marina, I think, would gobble up all of the available reuse and there just won’t be any treated effluent to head east at this point," he said.
County Public Relations Manager Caroline Wannall told The Daily Sun that they do not have the capacity at Burnt Store to provide reclaimed water to additional customers at this time.
"After the Burnt Store Water Reclamation Facility’s capacity is increased from .5 to 2.5 million gallons a day (MGD), we will be able to provide reclaimed water to additional customers," she said. "We are hoping for construction on the facility to start late next year."
Baracco told commissioners landscape irrigation will be managed by pumping from the on-site lakes, adding the developer has received proper permits to do so from the Southwest Florida Water Management District.
Future traffic in the area was also a concern for commissioners.
"There are two-and-a-half large swaths where you’re going to be putting residential and then the commercial to the south," Commission Vice Chair Christopher Constance said. "At what point, does it trip the possibilities of needing a traffic signal and how is that brought into this whole planned development workup?"
County Zoning Official Shaun Cullinan said they are keeping track of that potential need.
"As each phase comes in, we are reviewing the traffic impacts ... That’s a requirement of the final detail site plan and once those warrants our met, that will go in," he said. "Public works engineering are keenly aware of this and working with applicant on that. We will continue to work with them on that."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.