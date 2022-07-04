PORT CHARLOTTE — Despite a large cost increase, Charlotte County commissioners approved moving forward with a kayak launch project planned for William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park in Port Charlotte.
The project includes creation of a fully ADA-compliant kayak launch at the park, 20499 Edgewater Drive.
Funding for the launch itself will be provided by veterans nonprofit Paddle For Heroes.
The site work, however, is up to the county with current cost estimates projected at around $215,000, up from around $40,000 in the county’s original estimates.
“The funding is in place for the docks and all that,” Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch said. “What we’re talking about here is the preparation of the ground to make sure that you can get to those docks and that it’s ADA accessible.”
The $40,000 cost was estimated for design and permitting for the project, and approved by commissioners at March 9, 2021 meeting.
County spokesperson Elaine Jones told The Daily Sun the initial $40,000 was a high-level estimate for the design of the work.
“The (around) $215,000 is the estimated cost to construct and permit following the evolution of the scope work for the county,” she said.
The 40-acre park on Charlotte Harbor was dedicated for William (Bill) R. Gaines Jr., who died on Oct. 23, 1983, in the suicide attack on the Marine Corps battalion headquarters building in Beirut, Lebanon. Gaines attended Charlotte High School and joined the Marine Corps in the summer of 1981 at the age of 18.
County Administrator Hector Flores told commissioners that funding for the site work is planned to come from the county’s 2014 1% local option sales tax.
The 1% sales tax is collected on taxable purchases within the county to serve as funding for infrastructure projects and is voted on by residents every six years.
“I support the project,” Commissioner Joe Tiseo said. “The whole board has from day one. Unfortunately, I can’t support the funding.”
Tiseo added that the county currently has “zero impact fees for parks.”
“This would have been an impact fee candidate, but now we have to dig into a discretionary bucket of funding (sales tax fund) that we could have used for other infrastructure projects and we’re using it to offset these construction costs,” he said.
Tiseo has been a staunch supporter of increasing county impact fees for months now.
At Tuesday’s meeting, commissioners approved moving forward with impact fee increases to all six fee categories — transportation, libraries, parks, fire stations, public buildings and law enforcement.
Impact fees raise millions of dollars for capital projects like roads, libraries, parks and fire stations.
Currently, collection rates for the majority of the categories list at 0%, except transportation at 90%.
The board’s proposal is to raise all categories to 100%. Public hearings must still be held before anything official takes place.
Even with an increase, Commission Vice Chair Christopher Constance said collection of those fees would take too long.
“Let’s say it (the kayak project cost) was $40,000 or even $50,000 and (staff) underestimated with inflation and all the cost increases, and so we at least double that,” Constance said. “At the end of the day, even if impact fees for parks were at 100%, it takes 90 days to put that into effect and then you have to start collecting them.”
“So by the time all of that started coming in,” he added, “it really wouldn’t make a big difference on what we collected for this particular project, and I don’t think it’s worth holding it up.”
Tiseo agreed that he didn’t want to hold up the project despite his concerns.
Commissioners unanimously approved the project, which is only at a 30% design phase. A timeline on when construction would begin was not available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.