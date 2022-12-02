PORT CHARLOTTE - Charlotte County officials approved a preliminary plat for two new communities bringing in 789 homes.
The Board of County Commissioners voted for the plans at its Nov. 22 meeting.
Toll Southeast LP Co. wants to build 493 homes on about 150 acres south of Bermont Road and north of the Lee County line, in its Regency at Babcock Ranch development.
Owner Matthew Mootz's development, named The Cove at Rotonda, will consist of 296 single-family lots and 18 tracts for lakes, roads, open space and other infrastructure. The subdivision consists of 88 acres at 12455 South Access Road in Port Charlotte. It formerly was known as the Cove Golf Course - already zoned for development.
Both plats received unanimous approval.
Commissioner Bill Truex said he was familiar with the Cove Golf Course property and said the developer was "removing a lot of density."
During public comment, resident Tim Ritchie questioned a development whose engineering firm requested extending the buildout date for a new hotel.
The 83-room Home 2 Suites by Hilton is to be on 2 acres at 24481 Sandhill Boulevard in Port Charlotte.
"Does Charlotte County really want to build another hotel," Ritchie said.
He said it takes him 45 minutes to drive to Murdock from Punta Gorda when in earlier years it took under 20 minutes.
He asked whether the county could purchase some of the 100,000 lots to protect them from future development and protect green space.
Commissioner Chris Constance responded.
"Those people have property rights," he said, noting the county "cannot afford to buy those lots."
Constance also said when the county was plotted, it used different data. Today the county would probably be plotted differently, he said.
Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch said one-third of the county's land is already protected from development.
Ritchie spoke several times on development matters and addressed the Regency at Babcock Ranch proposed development.
He cited the 493 single family homes to be built on some 150 acres.
"What is going to be the impact on traffic?" he asked. "This is what we're seeing all throughout our county. If this is zoned farmland, we should not be changing zoning...In five years we're surely going to pay for it."
He debated a comment from Constance that taxes would skyrocket by not allowing land to be developed.
"The imbalance of supply and demand will be overwhelming," Ritchie said. "Our freedom is not free."
The meeting also had commissioners approving an ordinance amending zoning for a proposed recreational vehicle and manufactured home community.
Named the Palm Breeze RV Resort, it allows development for up to 439 RVs, or up to 205 RVs and 234 single-family homes or manufactured homes.
The property, on about 91 acres, is southeast of Riverside Drive and northwest of Duncan Road near Punta Gorda. The applicant is LD Promotions LLOC, doing business as Sunlight Resorts.
The board also approved an ordinance amending zoning for a proposed development consisting of 566 acres at Tuckers Grade near I-75 with 1,689 residential apartment units, 380,000 square feet of commercial and 200 hotel rooms near Punta Gorda.
Charlotte County Zoning Official Shaun Cullinan said after the meeting that, in the past month, developers received approval from officials to proceed to the next phase with about 2,000 homes eventually built.
