Regency at Babcock Ranch 2.jpg

The Regency at Babcock Ranch is one of several new developments whose requests for plat plans and rezoning got approval from the county. The Regency community will bring 493 more single-family homes to Babcock Ranch. A Babcock Ranch spokesperson said so far 2,500 homes have been built at the Babcock Ranch community.

 Graphic provided

PORT CHARLOTTE - Charlotte County officials approved a preliminary plat for two new communities bringing in 789 homes. 

The Board of County Commissioners voted for the plans at its Nov. 22 meeting.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments