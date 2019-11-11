PORT CHARLOTTE — Charlotte County commissioners will vote Tuesday on renaming Kiwanis Park in honor of Larry Taylor — the late director of Larry Taylor Funeral Home.
"I was so honored that they wanted to recognize Larry in this way for all he's done for kids in our community," Taylor's widow, Marian Taylor, wrote in a note to the county's director of community services, Tommy Scott.
Marian Taylor is now president of the Kiwanis Club of Punta Gorda. The club proposed renaming the park following Taylor's death at 57 in April.
Renaming the park that Tripadvisor reviewers called "a hidden gem," is part of today's commission agenda, starting at 9 a.m., at 18500 Murdock Circle.
The park is located on Midway Boulevard and Donora Street. It has walking trails through the woods, a playground, picnicking facilities, dog walking and fishing options.
Taylor was a Charlotte County resident since 1969 and a Kiwanian since 1983. He was known for setting up special programs for children at the East Elementary School and also as a youth sports umpire.
"Larry Taylor was a selfless individual whose community impact was tremendous," wrote Bill Haugh, president of the Kiwanis Club of North Port. "His caring attitude and personal sacrifices for the children of our communities remains a level of commitment that few attain in their lifetime."
Other topics on the commission agenda include:
- Water Quality presentation by director of the Coastal & Heartland National Estuary Partnership.
- Agreement with Charlotte Sports Park for annual capital spending and indemnity for use of county liquor license.
- Award of $1.9 million to contractor to build sidewalks on Bermont Road.
- Updated utility agreement with developers of Tucker's Point.
