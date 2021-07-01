Charlotte County and Punta Gorda have picked a new director for the county’s transportation planning agency.
After interviewing three candidates in open session last week, five members of the area Metropolitan Planning Organization selected Thomas Burke, a senior transportation planner from Fairfax, Va.
The other two candidates were Ronald Blackshear, a former MPO director for Pasco County MPO, and Ravi Kamarajugadda, a transportation engineer with Charlotte County.
Each board member scored each candidate after a 45-minute interview with similar questions. Burke earned the highest score.
The MPO board authorized county staff to negotiate salary and other job factors with Burke, whose application stated that his minimum salary requirement was $100,000.
If negotiations are successful, Burke will replace retiring Director Gary Harrell, who has worked for the MPO since 2002.
Federal regulations require communities with more than 50,000 people to form an MPO to identify and organize transportation projects according to priority and available funding. Projects range from interstate exchanges to state roads to sidewalks to traffic signals to trees in the median strip.
MPO board members in the Charlotte County Punta Gorda MPO include three county commissioners, the city mayor and an airport commissioner.
The MPO has a small staff of planners headed by the director.
MPO staff and board members meet regularly with the Florida Department of Transportation, which decides on much of the federal and state funding for road projects. Charlotte County also uses impact fees and sales tax revenue to pay for road projects that are not on federal or state roads, or that do not make the state funding list.
Although Burke is originally from Massachusetts, he held several transportation planning positions in Florida including with FDOT, Osceola County and the Lake Sumter MPO.
“I like the fact that you’ve got FDOT experience,” Commissioner Chris Constance said during the interview.
Constance also said he liked the fact that Burke has been with his current employer, Fairfax, Va., for many years.
Harrell was an officer in the U.S. Navy before joining the Charlotte County MPO as a planner. Staff and community members gathered Wednesday to wish him a good retirement, which has not started yet. He has advised board members he will stay on long enough to orient a new director.
