If there's any good news to be had in a looming recession, Charlotte County's budget director just delivered it.
The good news is that the county is in a much better position to weather a major recession this time around than the last one in 2008, Budget Director Gordon Burger told county commissioners this week.
"We're in a very dramatically different situation going into this downturn," he said.
Also, several commissioners debated whether the federal government will enable low cost borrowing options that the county can take advantage of with its existing debt, such as for Murdock Village.
As far as the future budget projections, Burger explained to commissioners, county government's tax revenue source is largely based on property values unlike other arms of government that rely on income taxes. During the last recession, property values in the county soared based not so much on new construction, but on pure speculation, he said. Much of the increase in values was on empty lots that tanked after the real estate market collapsed.
In real numbers, Burger said, speculation caused the county's property values to increase from $12 billion to $24 billion between 2005 and 2007. Four years later, values were back to $12 billion. Half of that lost value was on vacant land.
The county's property value increases today are based mostly on a lot of new construction, he said, and that should prevent a huge crash in tax values as the economy flails. He acknowledged that a drop in people's income will affect property values, but not in the same way.
Today, he said, "We have the reserves to weather (a recession). We don't need to panic, and our revenue sources for the most part are still going to be fairly stable."
These words of assurance preceded Burger's presentation on the status of the county's various savings accounts and major borrowing accounts or debt. In general, he said, the savings accounts were on target as a percent of anticipated revenue.
As for debt, the biggest outstanding loans are and will be for water and sewer utilities projects -- past and future. Utility debt was about $150 million in 2019, according to the chart. It will go up, Burger said, as the county continues upgrading its infrastructure.
Debt for the purchase of more than 1,000 acres in Murdock Village appears to be about $26 million left of the original $128 million borrowed. This is land the county started buying in 2003 for economic development, but could not be developed until just last year. A balloon payment is coming up next year, Burger said, and the county must figure out how it wants to refinance.
Burger noted that the county's Finance Advisory Committee that evaluates these options had just cancelled its next meeting due to the coronavirus. By the time it meets, he said, loan terms might be even better.
"If we can save money, we need to have that meeting somehow, someway," Commission Chairman Bill Truex said.
