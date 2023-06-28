Commissioner Chris Constance was on hand to answer questions about development along Burnt Store Road. Representatives from 11 communities shared their concerns with him and other county, city of Punta Gorda, and Lee County officials.
County and city officials met with residents from 11 communities along Burnt Store Road to discuss future development and its impact on traffic, drainage and other issues. From left, Punta Gorda Police Chief Pam David, Charlotte County Commissioner Chris Constance, Todd Dunn representing Charlotte County Fire and EMS, Burnt Store Corridor Coalition leader John Fleming, and the county’s Public Works Director John Elias.
A panel of Charlotte County, Punta Gorda and Lee County officials answered questions and provided information for residents who live in 11 communities along Burnt Store Road. Later, Charlotte County commissioners decided to revisit a 2005 master plan and create one of their own.
