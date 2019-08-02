By BETSY CALVERT
Staff Writer
A Charlotte County board has indefinitely revoked the local construction permit rights of home builder Casas Del Sol.
To protect people trying to get their homes completed, the Construction Industry Licensing Board voted unanimously Thursday night to revoke the license, but allow the company to continue working on existing projects.
The ruling does not affect a newly formed company owned by one of the brothers who is a principal in Casas Del Sol. That company, Platinum Builders of Central Florida, under the license of Luis Garza, can keep working on a new subdivision on Vasco Street in Punta Gorda.
Casas Del Sol is under the construction license of Gerardo Garza, inspector Erin Mullen-Travis said. That company is accused of neglecting home contracts that remained unfinished after several years.
“They’ve got the audacity to take the money they say they don’t have, and use it to build other homes and I know we can’t talk about that,” Board Chairman John Damon said before the vote. “I know we can’t stop that, but we can stop what can we stop. We can stop Gerardo tonight, and I think that’s what we can do.”
The brothers did not attend their hearing, and sent a lawyer, Jason Goldman. Goldman said Geraldo is in Texas with his wife who is undergoing medical treatment. Goldman did not know why Luis did not attend the hearing. The company phone did not pick up when the Sun attempted to call Friday.
“They are actually really trying,” said Goldman. “They made some business errors in the past that has gotten them into a difficult situation.”
Several would-be homeowners, however, said an official revocation would make it easier for them to cut ties with the company and find better builders.
Sherrie Delagardelle said she has had to pay out of pocket to get her water and sewer hooked up for her new home on Palm Drive. She figures she has another $30,000 to $40,000 worth of work to complete her home and will take out another loan for that, because her main loan was tapped out before the home was complete. She has sent letters to the company but received no response.
Some homeowners said they have been waiting almost two years for their homes to be built.
Travis-Mullen presented a list of 20 home permits that are still open and two that have expired. The company has received no certificate of occupancy for any home since March 11, she said.
The brothers at a February hearing promised the board they would be completing all those homes in a matter of a few months.
“When I leave here each month after these guys have been here, I feel dirty, because they’ve been lying to us right to our faces,” said board member Stephen Gardiner.
Goldman insisted that this situation is not as bad as the last contractor disaster to come before the board, HD Custom Homes in December. The board banned that two-man company from any work in Charlotte County, due to $1.2 million of liens for unpaid bills. HD Custom Homes is also being investigated by the Florida attorney general, said Mullen-Travis said Thursday.
A Sarasota lawyer, Alan Tannenbaum, spoke at the end of the hearing to offer advice based on his experience representing clients with Casas del Sol as well as HD Custom Homes. That advice, he said, is to pursue redress in groups to share parts of the $500,000 fund the state keeps for any builder with broken contracts. Otherwise, he said, homeowners end up competing for funds. Also, he said, the homeowners need to get a judgement against the builder before applying for payment from the state fund.
Email: betsy.calvert@yoursun.com
