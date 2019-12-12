PORT CHARLOTTE — The parking lot Wednesday night was nearly full at the county’s newest recreation center on O’Donnell Boulevard, but it wasn’t for exercise.
A steady stream of property owners filed in to ask the Federal Emergency Management Agency about the homeowners’ future in flood insurance. It was the first of three sessions FEMA is offering for Charlotte and DeSoto county residents to learn about an overhaul of the nation’s flood maps and flood insurance.
Sessions were also held in Englewood and Punta Gorda Thursday. Federal laws state that anyone in a flood zone with a mortgage must buy flood insurance — from the government if a private insurer won’t offer a policy.
Flood maps can make or break a property owner in terms of flood insurance, and owners want to find out if the new data moves them up or down in terms of flood risk. An estimated 60% of land in Charlotte County is in a flood zone, the county’s Community Development Director Claire Jubb said last spring. About 40% of property is a high hazard zone. The new maps shift the risk around somewhat, she has said.
Many people came out happy from this first session.
“I thought the people were very professional and very well prepared,” said Jon Lackie of Deep Creek, who learned his home remains in the X zone, which does not require flood insurance. As recommended by FEMA, Lackie plans to get flood insurance anyway.
“I don’t want to have that argument with the insurance company. Was it rising water or was it falling water?” he said.
For people in high risk flood zones, they will see a letter other than X in their map section. They will also see a number, which is the number of feet above sea level where flood waters might rise with a 100-year flood, so you want to be above that. They say there’s a 1% risk per year for such a flood. The letter V increases your risk, meaning you’re in the wind velocity zone.
Joe Wineland, who lives in a flood zone near the Peace River, said he also was satisfied with the help he got, except for wait at the insurance line.
“They could use some help with that stand,” Wineland said. “That’s the one thing that’s going to concern most people. Can I get an insurance break — is it going to go down?”
A team of government contractors provided mapping, engineering and insurance advice one-on-one to property owners. There was only one insurance adviser, however, and that line backed up.
Wineland said the agent for insurance told him his rate might change with the new maps. The agent advised him in about six months to start gathering his property information from the county, and that by then, insurance agents can tell him his new rate.
“Don’t take no for an answer,” was the advice he got for approaching insurance companies, Wineland said.
That agent declined to speak to the Sun^p, however, saying he was not allowed to speak to media. So the Sun^p spoke with a FEMA insurance specialist in Atlanta by phone on Thursday.
FEMA Specialist Dewana Davis explained that the new maps kick-in in about six months and any rate change will take about a year. If your rates are going up, she said, get an insurance quote before that and you can keep your old rate for another year.
A factor some property owners learned Wednesday was that FEMA now calculates the overall elevation of Charlotte County to be 1.15 feet lower than previously assessed. The data used for decades was from 1928, Vieira said. Now, FEMA is using better data from 1988.
Also, he said, increases in average sea level may influence the base elevation. This means, FEMA engineer Mark Vieira confirmed, that even if your elevation stays the same on the new maps, you’re actually a foot lower in terms of your insurance risk, so be prepared.
Another confusing fact: At the same time as it is updating its maps, FEMA is also overhauling the National Flood Insurance Program. The goal is to make it more fair and also, to keep it from going bankrupt. It’s currently $20 billion in the hole. Earlier this year, FEMA said it was going to run its insurance more like private industry by looking at more details for each property. Davis said she does not have any details on what new factors will be considered on your property.
“It’s something they’re still working on,” Davis said.
Local insurance agents have said everyone’s rates would go up if FEMA started collecting what it needs to stay in the black. To protect homeowners, rate increases are currently capped at about 18% a year, Davis said.
Recently, FEMA said it was postponing the start of its new rates to 2021. More information on flood maps is available through the county’s website at www.charlottecountyfl.gov/services/emergencymgmt/Pages/Flood-Flood-Insurance-Information.aspx
