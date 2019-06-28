Charlotte County is getting the routine down.
That routine is how to convert the county’s oldest neighborhoods from septic to sewer, despite negative backlash.
The latest neighborhood is called Ackerman and is centered around that street near Charlotte Harbor.
Commissioners approved one of the final steps Tuesday, allowing residents to start the legal process of making multiple lots into one, or to defer septic fees on empty lots. The board also set a date of Nov. 19 for a final hearing in the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center in Punta Gorda. Although the county hearing room at Murdock Circle holds 176, commissioners were worried it might not be enough. The past two projects – Spring Lake and El Jobean – have been contentious.
As the Utilities Department keeps refining the best way to do these projects, commissioners said they think the county should be sharing its expertise with the Florida Association of Counties.
“It’s really important to show the rest of the state how far advanced we are, and what we’ve been doing these last few years when other people are really scrambling trying to figure what they can do,” Commissioner Bill Truex said. “We’ve got a process. We’ve got procedures. We’ve taken the steps. We’re not just talking about water quality, we’re doing something about it.”
At an upcoming statewide council meeting, commissioners will offer the county’s septic-to-sewer master plan, created in 2014. That plan has changed in one way, however, Utilities Director Craig Rudy acknowledged to the Sun. Only two of the eight projects on the five-year list will be done in five years. The projects will take a lot longer than five years, Rudy said.
Why? The county would have to hire many more people to take on those projects at that speed, he said.
At the latest Ackerman vote, two residents spoke – one against and one tepidly in support.
Resident Susan Hutt disagreed with the county’s assertion that residents support the project, due to their failing systems.
“I hear other people say they’re not in favor of it,” she said.
Another resident was mildly supportive.
“It’s going to happen. I’m not against it. I’m not happy about the price, but that’s life,” said Barbara Jaklitsch.
Hutt asked: “What about the people who have been responsible and have replaced their system, and there are many?”
Taking lessons from the first two projects, the county has changed the way it addresses that problem. The county stopped an offer to buy back new septic systems up to two years old, as was done in Spring Lake. Instead, Rudy said, the county will now pay to pump out failing systems before construction starts, even replace a tank if necessary. The homeowner must apply to become an early sewer customer, however, and start paying the base rate.
Also new this time, the county is letting residents apply sooner for so-called unity of title. County staff will fill out the technical parts of the legal application.
The county expects at least 1,374 households to connect to sewer in the Ackerman area. The project is budgeted at $27 million. Construction should begin early 2020 with some work starting earlier. Households will pay a $11,500 connection cost over 20 years, plus regular sewer usage fees.
To water quality advocates, Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch pointed out that this board put into action about seven years ago a septic conversion plan that was sitting on the shelf for decades.
“We’re doing it at the lowest possible cost we can for the folks that live in the county for a cost below the cost of a new septic system,” he said.
