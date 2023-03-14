PORT CHARLOTTE — Charlotte County is moving toward hiring more workers to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
The Charlotte County Commission on Tuesday listened as department heads said they need more personnel because of the storm.
Community Services Director Tommy Scott, Budget Director Gordon Burger and Public Works Director John Elias told commissioners what they need to make their departments run more efficiently and procure more federal funding and insurance dollars for a variety of projects.
Scott, who said his teams "are working diligently," asked if the board would approve hiring an assistant project manager who would work in-house rather than the county contracting out for that position.
Commissioner Joe Tiseo said he was "OK with it when you look at the amount of work that needs to be done."
Commissioner Ken Doherty concurred, saying that it should "be a goal."
Tiseo lauded the work Scott's parks and rec department did in cleaning up and restoring damaged facilities.
He said he visited some Snowbird Classic college baseball events in February and spoke with out-of-state visitors who said they were "thrilled to be here" and "loving the weather."
Tiseo said the teams and visitors who were "spending money in Charlotte County … didn't realize we got hit to the extent that we did (from Hurricane Ian)."
He lauded Scott's teams' efforts in working to get the fields open.
Scott said due to the many different projects his department is grappling with, an in-house project manager is needed.
He provided a cost estimate to make necessary repairs and replacements due to Ian.
"We have the potential of eight figures," he said, "which could probably whittle into the high tens (figures)."
Burger gave an update on his department's progress post-Ian, explaining how the complexities of the grants process requires his department to create additional positions.
Needed are two program grant positions and three fiscal grant positions, he told the board.
His department is seeking optimum reimbursement from FEMA and insurance, and more personnel is key in order to procure the grants and not lose them due to lack of diligence.
In a slide presentation, Burger showed that his department has divided its needs into two: funding for debris removal, and emergency protective measures.
Elias noted the long lines at the landfill on Zemel Road in Punta Gorda, which sometimes has trucks burning diesel for up to four hours.
Tiseo said he was aware of the situation, having had some experience in trying to obtain a dumpster which took several weeks before the hurricane.
Commissioners said the potential job openings will appear on upcoming meeting agendas.
No salary ranges for these jobs were discussed at the meeting.
