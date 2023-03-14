SnowbirdBaseball.jpg

Commissioner Joe Tiseo said he was impressed with the condition of Charlotte Sports Park after attending a recent Snowbird Baseball Classic game earlier this month. The county's parks director, Tommy Scott, said they still need more employees to help in the wake of Hurricane Ian. 

PORT CHARLOTTE — Charlotte County is moving toward hiring more workers to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

The Charlotte County Commission on Tuesday listened as department heads said they need more personnel because of the storm.


