MURDOCK — Charlotte County commissioners quietly signed on to an approximate $26 billion national opioid settlement earlier this month.
Without debate, the board voted Dec. 14 unanimously in favor of the agreement.
It is an agreement to resolve some of the debate over how much the pharmaceutical industry is responsible for the opioid crisis.
The epidemic of painkiller addiction — marketed originally as non-addictive by drug companies — has killed so many people through overdoses that the average lifespan of Americans dropped for the first time.
Drug companies and distributors are also blamed for aggressive marketing.
Shortly after Charlotte County signed onto the deal, a New York judge rejected a $4.5 billion settlement with Purdue Pharma because it protected the off-shore wealth of the Purdue Pharma’s founding Sackler family from civil suits.
The settlement commissioners signed includes other pharmaceutical companies, specifically, distsributors McKesson, Cardinal Health, AmerisourceBergen and manufacturer Janssen — Johnson & Johnson.
With the national settlement, the success of the agreement plus the amount depends on how many states and local governments agree to the terms. The deadline is Jan. 2, according to the agreement.
A total of $22.7 billion of the settlement must be used for opioid treatment, addiction prevention and recovery services. This includes law enforcement and drug courts.
Meanwhile, individual state settlements are failing in other states, including in Oklahoma where individual judges as well as an appeals court have overturned settlements, saying the state cannot necessarily blame a pharmaceutical company for opioid addictions.
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody announced Florida’s participation in the agreement in July.
Local governments have 120 days to respond.
After that deadline, the parties will determine if there is enough participation to move forward, the agreement states.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.