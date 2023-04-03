PORT CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte County Commission was not happy with what a new reservoir and water capacity expansion would cost the county and ratepayers.
Commissioner Joe Tiseo said the county can’t do more without help from Tallahassee.
“Developers should start to lobby and look for other funding, as we’re not compelled by law or statutes to expand plants,” Tiseo said.
The county has been looking for ways to increase its water supply to meet future needs of an expanding population.
One of the options is to pay the Peace River Manasota Regional Water Supply Authority to build a 9-billion-gallon reservoir with pump stations, pipelines, and related equipment.
The authority already provides much of the drinking water to Charlotte, Sarasota, DeSoto and Manatee counties. Its board of directors consists of a commissioner from each of those counties.
Commissioner Chris Constance, commenting on the capital improvement portion of the county’s utilities budget, said he recently spoke to the authority’s executive director, Mike Coates, about the reservoir project.
“We haven’t said we’re participating in this, but every time we vote for a budget, we’re green-lighting the fact that we’re going to move ahead with this reservoir,” Constance said he told Coates.
Constance said rate increases are “skyrocketing” and the cost of a new treatment facility should not be passed on to customers who have had rate hikes over the last several years.
“We were at 74 cents per $1,000 forever,” he said. “Then I think we were at 76 cents in 2020, 79 cents in 2021, then 82 cents, and then 89 cents for 2023.”
Next year’s rate is expected to go to $1.09, Constance said.
As of early April, the cost of a new reservoir and treatment plant will be some $343 million, with a range of $309 million to $446 million, PRMRWSA Director of Engineering Terri Holcomb told The Daily Sun.
The water plant and current reservoirs are on Kings Highway in DeSoto County.
An earlier projection, when the design phase was at 15%, showed the cost would be higher: more than $450 million. Now the design phase is 30% completed, she said.
But when the final design and permitting occurs in October 2023, should the water authority get approval from Charlotte County to build the third reservoir, costs could be lower, Holcomb said.
If Charlotte County decides to seek other options, the water authority has “a backup project,” she said.
Holcomb said the county is doing its “due diligence” in seeking other options besides the reservoir and treatment plant at PRMRWSA.
Constance said he doubted Sarasota County would bear the cost of the new reservoir and treatment plant alone during the meeting. As it stands now, most of the cost would be shared by Sarasota and Charlotte.
After Charlotte County asked a consultant to explore options to meet future needs, he “showed us that we have an opportunity to home-grow our water supply at a far better price,” Constance said.
One of those options is a well field within the Babcock Ranch area.
“Charlotte County currently has emergency allocation permitted through the South Florida Water Management district” to draw water from the well field, Charlotte County Utilities spokesperson Caroline Wannall told The Daily Sun.
She said a well field study is needed to determine how much water is available for Charlotte County. The study starts this year and can take three years.
“Once the study is completed, Charlotte County can make a decision on the larger project,” Wannall said.
But commissioners cited timing and a need for water sooner, to meet population growth needs.
Tiseo asked county Utilities Director Dave Watson if Florida statutes demand counties keep expanding plants for new growth.
“Or at some point do you say ... there’s going to be a moratorium on new development in Charlotte County, because you can’t meet concurrency for water or wastewater?” he asked.
Watson said when a developer applies for approval, there must be enough water for the proposed number of units in order for the construction permit to be approved.
“If developers want to continue to develop, this is the bottom line: they need to go to Tallahassee and say, ‘you need to fund that water authority so we have water,’” Constance said. “We’re not going to pay for this; we can’t afford this. It’s not appropriate to put it on the backs of ratepayers because the expansion is very expensive.”
Another option discussed was getting water from a reverse osmosis water treatment plant, operated by Charlotte County Utilities, which would draw water from the brackish Peace River.
Tiseo suggested the county could impose a building moratorium.
“So here’s a strategy: you don’t do anything because we’re not going to saddle ratepayers (because) we can’t possibly charge them what it’s going to cost to do these improvements.”
Chair Bill Truex, who is a builder of homes and commercial properties — and Charlotte’s representative on the water supply board — said he wouldn’t mind if developers helped to bear the cost, but bristled over the suggestion of a building moratorium.
“Well, we can put the nail in the coffin. You want to shut down growth of businesses?” he asked Tiseo.
Later, Tiseo said that would be option C. Option A would be having Tallahassee pay a large portion of water expansion to meet the county’s needs; B would have developers lobby the state and pay their share.
Tiseo said when he was a builder in Cape Coral, a building moratorium was passed “because the city didn’t have sewers.” As a result, he couldn’t pull permits.
The moratorium in Cape Coral triggered a massive sewer expansion, he said.
Commissioners will discuss the matter at the Peace River Manasota Regional Water Supply Authority’s board of directors meeting at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 5, in the Commission Chambers, Room 119, Charlotte County Administration Center, 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte.
The fiscal year 2023 budget and rate fees are among the agenda items. The public will be able to give comments at the meeting.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.