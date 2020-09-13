If you can’t spend it all, send it back to Washington, several commissioners told Charlotte County’s economic development director Tuesday.
Economic Development Director Dave Gammon told commissioners the county has not been able to spend more than 23% of the first $1.7 million they have set aside in federal aid to local businesses damaged by the coronavirus pandemic. That’s $380,000 that has gone to a few dozen businesses that welcomed grants of several thousand dollars to help with utility bills and other costs associated with the pandemic.
Despite mass mailings, there have been no other takers, Gammon said, and the money must be spent by the end of the year.
So he suggested increasing the pool of eligible businesses by including local businesses whose owners live outside the county. And also, he recommended allowing businesses to apply who have used up their federal aid that came out early in the pandemic. At present, these businesses may not apply for county aid.
But several commissioners objected to making it any easier for businesses to receive aid.
“Trillions of dollars were sprayed with a fire hose across this country, and it’s having an impact,” said Commissioner Joe Tiseo of various federal rescue funds hastily released to businesses at the start of the pandemic. Tiseo cited the Fort Myers roofer recently accused of buying a $700,000 boat with his payroll protection grant.
“I don’t want to get in a position where we have this CARES act money and we’re looking for ways to spend it,” he said of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security act.
“It’s very tough to know that they even deserve the money,” Commissioner Christopher Constance said in agreement.
“I have no problem with turning back the money,” said Commissioner Ken Doherty. “That’s kind of an OK thing with me.”
Commissioner Bill Truex said he will consider relaxing the requirements only if the county can show it is going to businesses truly affected by the pandemic.
“I don’t care if we spend it all,” he said.
