Caleb Ziegelbauer

Caleb Ziegelbauer stands with his parents in a photo posted to a webpage trying to help the teenager in his fight against a brain-eating amoeba. The Facebook.com page is called Fighting on the Outside for Caleb.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

PORT CHARLOTTE — There are still no positive reports regarding a “rare brain-eating amoeba” that a local teen is thought to be battling, officials said Tuesday.

Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, of Port Charlotte, is undergoing treatment at Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida in Fort Myers, where he was diagnosed and put on “an amoeba protocol,” said his aunt, Elizabeth Ziegelbauer.


Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments