As of 2 p.m. Thursday, 12 people in Charlotte, five in DeSoto and 209 people in Sarasota County were among the 2,942 statewide who had been tested for the coronavirus.
The Department of Health updates its website with the most recent available coronavirus stats at: floridahealthcovid19.gov.
Across the country, experts and non-experts alike have said that extreme limits on testing may result in large numbers of people who have the virus, not being tested. Late last week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the first two private labs to join public health labs in testing, increasing the processing capacity by possibly 20,000 tests a day, Charlotte County’s health chief Joe Pepe told the Sun.
The federal government also began shipping out several more tests.
Eligibility for the test has been left up to state health departments, which have followed the U.S Centers for Disease Control guidelines. That restricted testing to people who had traveled to hot spots, had been in contact with a known case, had died of an unknown respiratory ailment, or were hospitalized with an unknown respiratory ailment. In the meantime, new hot spots kept cropping up. And people with no known contact had symptoms.
Local physicians in Florida can now make their own decisions and use the private labs, Pepe said. Numbers tested have shot up over the weekend, but remain low for counties like Charlotte.
As of Thursday, Sarasota had five positive cases while Charlotte had one.
Almost half the cases in Florida are from around the port cities of Miami and Fort Lauderdale. On the west coast of Florida, Hillsborough and Collier counties had the highest number of cases. Not all testing in a county or state is on people from that county or state. And some Florida residents have tested positive outside of the state.
