PORT CHARLOTTE — Charlotte County commissioners will likely support a new federal grant program that could bring billions of dollars to the area for road projects.
It’s called Safe Streets and Roads for All.
Charlotte County-Punta Gorda Metropolitan Planning Organization Director D’Juan L. Harris has been making the rounds in the county to gain letters of support for the grant application.
The grant appropriates $5 billion of funding over the next five years — fiscal year 2022 to fiscal year 2026 — with $1 billion provided per year.
“It’s quite a bit of funding,” Harris told the MPO board at a July 18 meeting. The MPO board approved a letter of support to go along with the grant application.
The MPO — made up of elected officials from various jurisdictions — organizes and prioritizes transportation projects with input from the Florida Department of Transportation.
At a July 13 meeting, the Punta Gorda Council also approved a letter of support.
At Tuesday’s meeting, county commissioners will have the opportunity to discuss and approve a letter of support, as well.
Tuesday’s County Commission meeting begins at 9 a.m. at 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte.
The county is also required to provide a 20% funding match on projects. Harris told the MPO that county administration is already on board.
Harris said he has also received letters of support from multiple committees and boards in the county.
The federal program requires applicants to use 40% of the funding to develop comprehensive safety action plans on a yearly basis.
“Essentially, the comprehensive safety action plan can be thought of as a ‘vision zero’ or ‘target zero’ plan where the ultimate goal is to eliminate or minimize fatalities and serious injuries on local roadways and streets,” Harris told the MPO board July 18.
He told the Punta Gorda Council that the MPO did preliminary estimates for what it will cost for the action plans.
“Our estimates are coming in at about $150,000 to $300,000,” he said at the July 13 meeting. “Worst case scenario, the local match will be about $60,000 (and) the county has graciously agreed to provide that match already.”
Harris told council members that the action plan will take about a year to develop.
“Out of the action plan, we will identify project priorities and once established, local jurisdictions — Punta Gorda and Charlotte County — can actually apply for implementation dollars from the grant program,” Harris said.
Funding can also be used for engineering and design of transportation projects, as well as for construction projects.
The deadline to submit the grant application is Sept. 15.
“We are anticipating the notice of award in fall/winter of this year,” he told the MPO board.
