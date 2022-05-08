PORT CHARLOTTE — A new marketing deal is on the table between Charlotte County and the PicklePlex organization of Punta Gorda.
Charlotte County commissioners will discuss the deal Tuesday during their regular meeting, starting at 9 a.m. at 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte.
The agreement will ensure Charlotte County continues to be a "premier Pickle Ball destination," according to county documents. The deal would also potentially strengthen promotion of tourism in Charlotte County by providing the visitor bureau with year-round exposure to tourist and user groups.
The agreement offers $250,000 to the organization for over five years.
The PicklePlex sports complex, located at Florida SouthWestern State College on Airport Road, has become a draw for pickleball athletes and tourists since opening in 2019, hosting local, state, national and international tournaments for all ages.
The organization's last tournament in February brought in around 750 players from around the nation. Tournaments have also brought in millions of dollars to the county through economic impact.
"What we have (potentially) with the county is truly a marketing move," said PicklePlex board member Gloria Reilly.
"We are not dependent on the county, but this agreement solidifies the relationship we have with the Visitor Convention Bureau for when our leadership changes (in the future)," she said. "That way we have something in place, in writing. This just gives us some guarantees on both sides."
The 2022 Association of Pickleball Professionals tournament in February at PicklePlex brought in almost $2.6 million to the county in economic impact, according to Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau data.
"That’s the biggest point that we need to emphasize is that whatever funds we are able to garner from this (new marketing deal) is helping us solidify that we will be the premier place for pickleball here in Florida," Reilly said.
This isn't the first time the PicklePlex organization volleyed a deal with the county for funding. In April 2021, it asked commissioners for funds to help with expanding the sports facility but was turned down.
Since then, the organization secured funding through donations from United Healthcare of Florida for additional courts.
Based out of Miami, local representatives of the health insurance provider donated $20,000 to the PicklePlex, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, in January.
The sports complex currently has 16 pickleball courts.
With the additional funding, the pickleball board hopes to add eight more courts.
It also raised around $27,000 through 261 donors and received almost $24,000 in matching funds from the Patterson Foundation for a total of $50,880 during last month's Giving Challenge nonprofit fundraising drive.
"We are moving forward," Reilly said. "We need those additional eight courts to have larger tournaments like APP."
Reilly added that when the new courts are done, the organization will also be able to host larger tournaments to be televised through CBS Sports.
"We are doing our part for the county," Reilly said. "What this agreement, if approved, really does is that it solidifies our partnership with the county for whomever comes after us. They need to understand that this is how things are going to work and guarantees for the county and on our side that we have this good working relationship."
Representatives of the county's visitor bureau could not be reached for comment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.