PUNTA GORDA — A second “sweep” targeting illegal camping in Tropical Gulf Acres will occur within the month, Charlotte County Zoning Official Shaun Cullinan told Charlotte County commissioners.
The news frightened one family trying to survive in their camper.
Saralynn Rose lives with her husband and children in a camper on a lot they rent. They planned to purchase it and then build a tiny house.
But then they learned it is illegal in Charlotte County to live on a vacant lot in a camper, RV or tent.
After neighbors complained to the County Commission in March and April about squatters living in campers and tents on vacant land, the county took action.
A contingent of county and state officials — representing Human Services, the Department of Health, Animal Control and the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office — descended on the area April 12.
Although there were reports of children living without facilities, Human Services manager William Thompson reported that he saw no children.
Following the visit, Commissioner Joe Tiseo asked Cullinan how it went.
“When we say ‘sweep,’ we went around the entire community street by street,” Cullinan said.
Before the visit by officials, the county sent formal notices to all the property owners, he said.
Some were found to be squatters, living on others’ property.
“Several trespass warnings were issued,” CCSO spokesperson Claudette Smith said.
In all, 35 camp sites were identified.
“I believe we made contact with all except five or six,” Cullinan said.
One of those not reached was the Rose family, who decided to take their children into town that day.
When they returned, they found a water-logged notice on the window, Saralynn Rose said.
She said she tried several times to call the official assigned to their case, but was unable to get through to her.
Saralynn, her husband Brendon, and their children live in the camper full-time and were saving to buy the lot from Brendon’s boss, who allowed them to live on it.
Later, they planned to build a tiny home on the lot.
Now, the family doesn’t know what to do.
After reading about the first planned sweep of campers, Saralynn contacted The Daily Sun, wanting to tell her story after residents were quoted as telling commissioners the campers were living in squalor, with no access to toilet facilities or showers.
Saralynn defended her family.
“We don’t poop in the ground and bury it,” she said. “There are companies we pay to come out and drain our tanks.”
They rent a portable toilet, and they buy hundreds of gallons of fresh water, she said.
The Rose family fell on hard times over the years. At some points, the couple lived in their mothers’ homes and in hotels.
“But you can’t plant a garden in a hotel,” Saralynn said.
The couple wanted the children to experience “the pioneer lifestyle” and to be self-reliant, she said.
Their garden provides some of the family’s food.
When Brendon Rose’s boss offered the couple the use of his Tropical Gulf Acres lot with an option to buy, the couple quickly accepted.
Now, they don’t know where they’ll live next, she said.
Meanwhile, Cullinan told commissioners Tuesday that Charlotte County officials would be going back out to do the follow-up.
“We’re not cruel and heartless, contrary to popular opinion, but we gave them time,” he said.
