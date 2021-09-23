County to declare 'extraordinary circumstances' to get around impact fee legislation

MURDOCK - Charlotte County commissioners plan to declare "extraordinary circumstances" to clear the way for higher impact fees to developers.
It sets the stage for the county to raise fees in some cases greater than the new limit state legislators this summer. That limit is a maximum 50% increase over four years.
All of this can take place without asking for permission from state regulators, Assistant County Administrator Claire Jubb told the board at a Tuesday workshop.
If someone objects, they would have to go to court.
Commissioners agreed Tuesday to move forward with a required second hearing sometime in early October at which time they will take a vote on whether there are extraordinary circumstances.
If at least four of five agree, according to new state legislation, they can then move forward with considering what the fees should be.
"I think we should definitely move forward," Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch said.
He estimated the county will end up losing about nine months of higher fees due to the legislation. That's nine months during the hottest real estate market in many years.
"This legislation is inconsistent. it's incoherent. It's incompetent," Commissioner Joe Tiseo said Tuesday.
He said he had watched the legislature on The Florida Channel and no one asked any questions that would have identified the problems the county now faces.
Adopting higher fees without asking state permission is a similar approach to one adopted by Seminole County, which had not raised rates in 25 years when the legislation took affect.
But Seminole County is just raising rates above the allowed limit, without declaring extraordinary circumstances. Staff there said they determined the state has no office regulating the new impact fee legislation.
Charlotte County is taking a more cautious approach. It has now held the first of two required workshops on the topic and has outlined its legal arguments ahead of the fact.
The second hearing on defining extraordinary circumstances could be held in early October. Four of the five commissioners must vote in favor of declaring extraordinary circumstances. Then, the board can consider what fees to charge.
Impact fees are a long list of dollar figures the county charges a developer per home, or per square footage of restaurant, industrial space and pages of different types of development.
Charlotte County currently charges only one fee for all residential units — $4,409. Staff calculated the county could end up with a $64.8 million shortfall for planned road expansion and improvement projects without needed impact fees.
Earlier in the year, the board had agreed to raise residential fees about 41%, but new legislation in Tallahassee threw up the road block.
They made the law retroactive to Jan. 1, 2021 to prevent local governments from passing any anticipatory rate hikes.
The next vote on where to set impact fees will also require four of five commissioners instead of three.
The board has to set rates this summer to ensure some kind of fees. Due to vagaries of the new law, the county ended up being restricted to 7% over two years.
Jubb advised the board Tuesday that that staff have legal arguments to back the use of the legislative escape clause "extraordinary circumstances."
The new legislation itself is contradictory and self-defeating because it creates its own extraordinary circumstance, Jubb said.
The new legislation requires the county to violate the terms of the original impact fee legislation from 1986, she said. It requires the county to generate a study with current data. To meet the requirements of the new law, the county had to abandon its newest study and adopt an outdated impact fee study.
The new law also bars the county from setting fees to meet its development needs.
"By limiting the ability of a local jurisdiction to increase their fees in accordance with the most recent and localized data, the local government is hampered in their ability to ensure a rational nexus exists with the need for additional capital facilities and the increased impact generated by the new residential or commercial construction," according to a staff report.
The commission had been gradually increasing these fees over the past few years after previous boards cut back or eliminated most impact fees during the recession of 2008.
Current board members have argued over whether to adopt dramatic or gradual increases, with the majority of the board prevailing with gradual.
That gradual approach ended up being a problem for the entire board, however, when the new legislation blocked a planned increase.
