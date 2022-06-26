PORT CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Community Foundation wants locals to know that the Cultural Center of Charlotte County is not done yet.
The Cultural Center — closed in November 2021 — is located at 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte, and listed as "permanently closed" on a Google search.
But county commissioners will get an update Tuesday from the foundation hoping to save the decades-old facility with its pursuit of a consultant study to determine its future.
Tuesday's meeting begins at 9 a.m. at 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte.
"We want to let people know what’s going on with this process and that we are very cognizant of having the community be as involved as possible," foundation Executive Director Ashley Maher told The Daily Sun. "We just want the community to know that this is not a project we are taking lightly."
Opened in 1965, the center was a local hot spot for the community over the years — especially for senior citizens — offering conference and event space rental, a professional theater, and courses in everything from card games to language and computer skills.
A fitness center, cafeteria, thrift store, and commercial kitchen were also available at times.
The center lost its operational nonprofit status Dec. 3, 2021.
At that time, the center's board of directors turned the keys over to the county, blaming the pandemic for keeping senior citizens at home for two years and bringing about the center's demise.
Later that month, CCF offered to find an outside consultant to conduct a needs assessment study that could help keep the center alive, using funds from a local estate donation to the foundation.
That study would include meeting with groups of residents throughout the county.
At a Dec. 14 meeting, commissioners unanimously agreed to let CCF seek that consultant.
“We’re not selling it. We’re not knocking it down. We’re going to repurpose it," Commissioner Christopher Constance said at the meeting. "We’re going to go low and slow. We’re going to get it right.”
CCF is only updating commissioners Tuesday on its pursuit. The name of the potential consulting firm was not available.
"By the end of summer, we hope to begin moving forward," Maher told The Daily Sun Friday. "For September, we have charrettes, town halls and design studios geared up with reports and findings coming back in October, possibly."
Maher said they know that not everyone might be able to attend these future public meetings in-person.
"We want to have the consultants mobilize with the charrettes and public meetings so people can watch from home or from other places," she said.
"This is a unique situation because we are on a specific space (and) one that we want to be scalable," Maher said. "In particular, and in looking at the space, we want to get feedback from the public about the different things we can actually do at the center whether that be culture, education, technology and innovation."
The consultant's study will help them determine what can be achievable at the center for generations to come.
For more information about the Charlotte Community Foundation, go to CharlotteCF.org.
