Some of the bargaining requests by an affordable housing developer may be unconstitutional, Charlotte County’s Assistant Attorney Tom David told a negotiating committee Monday.
County staff have begun the process of negotiating for 600 affordable apartments to be built on 32 acres of county-owned land on Veterans Boulevard near Bachmann Boulevard. Instead of closed-door negotiations, however, staff must negotiate at an open meeting. So the developer, Palladium Group of Philadelphia, will get a preview of the county’s position.
County commissioners voted 4-1 on April 13 to move forward with an $80.7 million proposal submitted by Palladium, rather than a $96 million proposal submitted by MacFarlane Grand Properties of Fort Myers. McFarlane’s proposal had fewer units of housing and included commercial space. McFarlane’s budget also assumed another $28 million in state, local and federal subsidies.
Palladium’s proposal requested that the county freeze the assessed value of the property at the current undeveloped level, which would lower the developer’s future tax bill. David told six committee members, however, that Florida’s constitution requires all property to be assessed at its fair market value, with a few exceptions inserted into the constitution, such as for green belts and homesteaded property.
In discussion, committee members thought it would be difficult but not impossible to waive water and sewer connection fees. The county might have to rely on its own funding to repay the sewer and water utility fund. Or, Community Development Director Claire Jubb said, the county may be able to tap into new federal funding for infrastructure, but only if the developer gets construction underway before the end of 2024.
Palladium has asked for a 50% waiver of impact fees, which the county charges all new construction projects. The fees are now $2,689 per apartment, but could increase to $5,364 this summer.
Offering a 50% waiver would be overly complicated, David said, given how the county is required to ensure that impact fees are set precisely to recover anticipated capital expenses from development.
Why not ask for 100% waiver of impact fees on all affordable units, Human Services Director Carrie Walsh asked. That is something that the county can do more easily. Commissioners voted to approve a new zoning bylaw that allows them to waive impact fees on affordable housing.
Palladium has offered to keep the rent affordable on all 600 apartments. That means rent is based on people earning no more than 80% of the median income for the area. Palladium did confuse committee members, however, by saying they would accept people earning up to 110%. Walsh suggested the developer get 100% waiver on all affordable rent units, but they could include some market rate or non-affordable units.
Apartments at any rate are needed in Charlotte County, Walsh said. The lack of year-round rentals in the county causes the rates to go up, and more units could serve to lower the typical rent.
Walsh said she agreed, however, with Palladium’s proposal to allow tenants to earn up to 140% of area median income when they renew their lease, so that they don’t have to move if they get a better job. Having market rate units will make it easier for tenants to stay if their income goes above 140%.
Walsh also objected to Palladium’s offer to keep the units affordable only for 20 years. She suggested 50 years.
Economic Development Director Dave Gammon thought that was too much.
“If I were a developer, that would be a hard one for me,” he said.
Walsh said 30 is better than 20 years.
Twenty years is not even one generation for a family, noted Zoning Official Shaun Cullinan.
