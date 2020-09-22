State and federal health officials are telling local governments to be prepared to distribute the first coronavirus vaccines by November, Charlotte County Health Chief Joe Pepe told the Sun Tuesday.
Which vaccines, and to whom are not yet clear, Pepe said, but the message is that Florida will be a priority.
"We're going to be one of the first states to get it," he said.
Preparing for vaccines means buying medical supplies to support vaccination, Pepe said, and calculating how to administer two doses of likely two different vaccines with different timing requirements.
The logistics will not be clear for the county, however, until the government releases information on who is to be vaccinated first. An expert advisory committee to the U.S. Centers For Disease Control opted Tuesday against setting priorities for groups to be vaccinated, until they had more information on what vaccines will be available and when, the Wall Street Journal reported. The group had been expected to decide on these priorities.
Options for priorities of first to be vaccinated start with the most vulnerable, including health care workers, first responders, the elderly, and the immunologically compromised. Other options, according to the New England Journal of Medicine, include those most likely to spread the virus. That would open up the field to students and younger people.
Vaccine readiness is a source of conflicting opinions, with experts saying there won't be anything for the general population until well into next year. Government officials, however, including President Donald Trump, have said everyone can line up before the end of the year, or even before the election, the New York Times reported a few days ago. Currently, nine vaccines are in final phases of their trials. Two vaccines, A and B, were cited in the CDC's instructions to health officials in early September.
Pepe and other officials updated county commissioners Tuesday on what's going on currently with the long-standing state of emergency that is now seven months old.
Local cases are starting to drop, Pepe said, and he hopes for a day when there are no new cases.
Numbers from a local epidemiologist, however, show new cases still trending up over the past two weeks in Charlotte County as well as Lee County.
Due to the aged population, the death rate from COVID-19 based on population continues to be higher for Charlotte County than the state or surrounding counties. That's true for the cumulative death rate per 100,000 people and the rate for the past week.
But don't think it's just an older person's disease, Pepe told commissioners, because, he said he is seeing many younger people with COVID-19 in local intensive care units.
Numbers were going down before school started, Pepe said, and then, numbers of new cases per day hit a level trend, suggesting the new school cases were coming in.
Charlotte County schools have not had major outbreaks, Pepe said, but many children have been sent home at least temporarily, until it is clear that they do not have the virus.
Schools have reported as of Sept. 16, 10 confirmed cases in staff and/or students.
Most of the spread in the county has shifted from bars open illegally, Pepe said, to families and friends of children. Pepe said he is not sure what to expect, since bars were allowed to re-open last week at 50%.
Pepe said he is preparing for the return of snowbirds this winter, and for farm workers, who have had serious outbreaks.
For families with school children, the county's Human Services staff members are trying to help. As day care centers may not take a child exposed or infected, that means the county is using federal pandemic funding to help parents pay rent or other expenses, Human Services Director Carrie Walsh told the Sun. Those expenses are incurred when parents cannot work due to COVID-related care.
As far as the vaccine, Pepe advised people to get a flu shot now, because the official guidance is not to get both at the same time.
