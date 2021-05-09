ROTONDA WEST — People in the Rotonda West area have a unique opportunity: They can help design a neighborhood park the way they want it.
"It's a blank slate," said county spokesman Brian Gleason.
Charlotte County voters passed a sales tax extension in November 2020. As part of the deal, the county is ready to invest $3.4 million into G.C. Herring Park, transforming the 18 acres into a premier community park.
DMK Associates engineers have developed a concept plan. But first, the county's Community Services staff wants to know what the neighbors want.
A public meeting is scheduled for 6-7:30 p.m. May 18, in the recreation center of the Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park, 6961 San Casa Drive, Englewood. The meeting will be streamed on Facebook Live. Visit www.facebook.com/charcoparks.
Located next to American Legion Post 113 on Indiana Avenue, Herring Park is in poor — if not dilapidated — condition. The picnic tables are worn out. The asphalt track is crumbling. The small children's playground is gone.
The Rotonda park enjoyed its heyday shortly after it was built in the 1970s, when world-wide athletic stars like O.J. Simpson, Kyle Rote Jr., and Joe Frazier converged there to take part in ABC Sports Superstars competitions.
Rotonda's original developers designed and built the park for track and field, bicycle and obstacle course racing with small grandstands for fans. The Superstars shows were a way to show off the new Rotonda West community to the world on TV.
The Englewood Cats youth football league played their first few seasons there in the 1970s. In the late 1990s, radio-controlled car enthusiasts built a track for their battery-operated contraptions to ramble and race.
Over the years, the park has had seen some improvements and a few facelifts, but nothing like what's possible with the infusion of $3.4 million that's available.
DMK planners envision a new one-mile walking-jogging track and nature trails. A trail will wrap around the rear of the Legion post and connect with the county's existing Veterans Park, just south of the post.
The engineers envisioned a trail extending into a boardwalk, nature outlook and fishing pier at the small lake at rear of the park.
The radio-control car track could be refurbished and a drag-strip track could be added.
Children's playground areas and additional parking are also in the mix.
The park could be fitted with an adult fitness area, open space areas, horseshoe pits, picnic tables and shaded pavilions, new basketball courts and a small community center beside the existing bathrooms.
For more information, email Lacey Solomon at Lacey.Solomon@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
