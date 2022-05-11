MURDOCK — Charlotte County commissioners postponed their decision Tuesday on a marketing deal with the PicklePlex.
The agreement was for $250,000 broken down over five years with automatic payment renewal annually, and included an additional five years without funding.
The goal was to promote tourism by providing the county with year-round exposure at the Punta Gorda pickleball complex — logo placement, court sponsorship and online advertising.
Commissioners went round and round about the agreement's language before asking county staff to rewrite the deal altogether.
"I’m not averse to having an agreement," Commission Chair Bill Truex said. "I don’t think this is a well-written agreement. I think it’s very confusing."
Issues involved the funding breakdown and amount, a lack of progress reports, and if the money would actually be used for advertising.
"There was a time when PicklePlex came to this board and wanted capital investment to build additional courts," Commissioner Joseph Tiseo said. "We don’t have a policy that allows us to take taxpayer funds and make capital improvements for nonprofits to handle their capital funding; it’s not what we are in business to do."
In April 2021, PicklePlex asked commissioners for funds to help with expanding the sports facility but were turned down.
Sean Doherty, tourism director at the Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau, put together the deal with PicklePlex and the county's Tourist Development Council.
He assured commissioners the deal was for advertising only.
"The PicklePlex group felt confident to be able to go on their own (for the courts)," Doherty said.
PicklePlex board member Gloria Reilly told The Daily Sun they secured funding for the courts on their own through donations and fundraising.
The PicklePlex of Punta Gorda sports complex currently has 16 courts at Florida SouthWestern State College on Airport Road.
The facility has become a draw for pickleball athletes and tourists, hosting local, state, national and international tournaments.
Another concern for commissioners was the amount of funding.
Doherty said the $250,000 was based on livestream results of the Association of Pickleball Professionals tournaments at PicklePlex.
"We had that event here two years (2021, 2022) and it typically gets a million views," he said. "I reached out to our public relations agency to get a media value on that, and for that million views it is just about $50,000."
He added other elements were involved in the amount but did not specify what.
The other big issue was a lack of yearly performance reporting to commissioners.
"I read through this agreement and it’s performance based," Tiseo said. "You call out performance and yet there is no clawback provision (to recover the funds) once the money has been paid. How can you prepay for performance?"
Doherty said the contract did require proof of paid marketing invoices, screenshots, pictures of on-site exposure, and proof of live streaming broadcasts.
The contract also allowed the county to end the deal if the group wasn't performing at the required level.
County Attorney Janette Knowlton said staff would put together a 10-year agreement with a specific dollar amount with annual reporting. The proposed deal will be brought back before commissioners May 24.
"I like this agreement in that it locks us into 10 years of marketing," Commission Vice Chair Christopher Constance said. "If this grows and takes on what is hoped to be a big footprint with media ... we benefit from that."
