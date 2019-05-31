Charlotte County is looking for nonprofit agencies to take on county-owned affordable housing sites.
The county’s Human Services division has asked interested nonprofits to submit a profile application by 5 p.m. June 30 to be considered as part of a pool of nonprofits eligible to receive county property. They must be registered with the U.S. Internal Revenue Service as nonprofit.
This is the first step in a new plan for the county, said Human Services Senior Manager Colleen Turner. The next part of the plan will include the county identifying which of its surplus properties should be set aside for affordable housing.
Of immediate concern is the transfer of 13 rental homes that the county owns and manages in Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte, Turner said. The county first wants to stop being the owner and manager of those properties that it took over in 2013.
“The county shouldn’t be the one serving as the landlord in these missions,” Turner said. “We really need to be directing our focus to managing these multiple grants and connecting people with resources.”
To determine which nonprofits should be pre-qualified, the county will start with its Affordable Housing Advisory Committee. The committee will score all applications and submit a list to county commissioners of those agencies that meet the minimum standards, Turner said.
Requirements will include a combination of factors including financial stability, relevant experience, mission, and governance. Established agencies will have an advantage in some areas, she acknowledged, but all agencies will be considered.
In the current process, the county determines which lots have no county purpose. Then, it requests bids on the lots.
One housing nonprofit, Habitat for Humanity of Charlotte County, is a frequent bidder on those vacant lots. It does not always win the bidding wars, however, said the county’s Real Estate Services Director Bobby Smith. The county often waives its minimum bid requirement for Habitat, he said, but not the high bid requirement.
In the new plan, the county will identify lots or the occasional home that might have been deeded or donated to the county for affordable housing. Smith said he has not yet been informed what that criteria will be. He said he anticipates some guidance at upcoming workshops with county commissioners.
To pre-qualify, agencies should either have affordable housing as their mission or serve clients in need of affordable housing, Turner said. Those populations are typically defined as extremely low, very low and low income groups, Turner said. Those terms are defined by U.S. Housing and Urban Development with income ranges that vary by family size and region. The ranges change from year to year.
