Charlotte County's share of federal relief funds for the coronavirus will be up to $32.9 million, Budget Director Gordon Burger told commissioners Tuesday.
This goes for unexpected government expenses related to addressing the public health crisis but could include assistance to citizens and local businesses, Burger said.
Also in the weekly coronavirus update, commissioners learned that new cases are coming in at about five a day, similar to recent rates, suggesting that the pandemic is not abating in the county.
For the federal funding, commissioners have been pressuring Gov. Ron DeSantis for weeks to release this money to counties with population below 500,000, like Charlotte. The money is available to the Sheriff's Office and the City of Punta Gorda. Commissioners asked about the schools, and county staff were not sure.
School spokesman Michael Riley said the schools will be applying for some of that money.
Commissioner Chris Constance warned government staff to be ready for future clawback attempts. This is the federal government's frequent attempts to get money back years later after giving out hurricane relief funds.
Although the pandemic is not abating, Health Chief Joe Pepe said that a low positivity rate suggests that infections may not be growing in the county. This is the number of positive cases as a percent of people tested. No one knows the actual infection rate in the community. The State Department of Health has set a threshold of 10% positive cases as a tipping point showing whether the increase in cases is due to more testing or growing cases.
Charlotte County is now at 2.5% positive, Pepe said, suggesting that new cases are due in large part to more testing.
As coronavirus testing becomes more widely available in the county at doctors offices and at Publix, the county will pull back from its open testing sites, Pepe said. Instead, the county will put more effort into targeted testing, he said, at places such as senior housing and among the county's homeless.
One reason cases have not grown dramatically in Charlotte County is because residents and businesses are following instructions, Pepe said, including avoiding large gatherings and using masks.
Another reason, however, Pepe said, is that a large part of the county left for the summer. Health experts will be monitoring the situation when snowbirds return for the winter, he said.
If mass testing sites start to drop off in Florida, Pepe said, the state may start offering free self-test kits in the future. These are tests that the user must administer and mail in. The state would pay the cost of the test, Pepe said.
For people who want to find out if they were previously, but not currently infected with the virus, several commissioners pointed out that donating blood is one free way to get what is called the antibody test.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.