It's almost like they were planning for a coronavirus pandemic when they picked Charlotte County's tourism slogan in 2019.
The slogan was and is "Our Best Side is Outside," combined with "Outsiders Welcome."
Pitching outdoor activities in a less-populated location is currently the best thing a locale could offer to pandemic-weary vacationers, Aqua President Dave DiMaggio told the county's Tourism Development Council Friday. That's an appointed council of local business owners and tourism experts.
Aqua only added one word for the recovery campaign, he said. "Outsiders Welcome BACK."
Advertising judges appear to agree. The county and Aqua are set to receive several awards for their campaign. DiMaggio thinks they may get best in state, and with Florida a national leader in vacations, that could mean best in the country.
"What I love about the picture is she's all alone," Commissioner Chris Constance said of the Outsiders Welcome Back ad. It features a colorful photo of Englewood's Paige Taylor, owner of Hooked on SUP paddleboards, smiling on a pier, paddle at the ready. "And there's no civilization behind her."
Constance is the commission liaison to the council.
Aqua gave the council an unusually detailed look at its marketing strategy last week in a presentation to assure the county that it made the right move in removing its tourism director in June. The county released Wendie Vestfall after only a year after hearing Aqua's allegations that she was declining to initiate their pandemic tourism recovery plan. Instead, she advised county commissioners to sign on with a company she had worked with in Delaware, saying it was cheaper than Aqua.
Meanwhile, Charlotte County frozen its advertising during the pandemic shutdown to save money. There was little or no money coming in from the tourism bed tax, so it was not clear there was a point in advertising.
But DiMaggio told the council that competition for return travelers will be fierce.
"Be prepared for a real catfight for visitors," DiMaggio said.
After Vestfall left, Aqua started its recovery campaign in June, DiMaggio said.
Aqua staff described to the council the ongoing marketing surveillance that the county is now paying Aqua to execute.
If you are uncomfortable with how much every online key stroke is monitored, you don't want to know the details of a marketing campaign. Aqua staff described to council members an array of internet monitoring companies that the county is paying to capture keystrokes from a certain segment of the American online population.
The profile excludes many people who live here. Basically, if you are under 65 but more than 33, have children and earn more than $90,000 a year, you fit the county's target tourist. Add to that people who live a day's drive from here, going all the way to North Carolina and Louisiana. And add also a few Allegiant Air markets, such as Cleveland, Ohio. To be captured, you need to be expressing your design to travel with questions to Google or comments on Facebook or posts to Instagram. Your statements along with your location and device are tracked and your intentions collected so that the county can place its travel ads in front of you online.
Aqua wants to capture 18 million impressions by the end of September.
"We're hoping to really make a splash and get our message out there," said Aqua's Katie Varano.
Aqua will be calculating the return on investment for each type of surveillance, DiMaggio told the council.
"It’s a bit early to really report any results from our tourism marketing recovery plan," Interim Tourism Director Sean Doherty told the Sun. "As was indicated in Aqua’s presentation, the campaign is up and running on various digital platforms, but as the targeting is still being optimized. It’s too early to garner any accurate results. We should have a much better idea of how things are trending in response to the campaign in a few months."
With the annual Governor's Conference on Tourism cancelled this September, the county and Aqua will have to wait for some other way of being notified whether they have earned the bronze, silver or Henry level awards, Doherty said.
