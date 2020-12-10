PORT CHARLOTTE — With Charlotte County's centennial anniversary kicking off in 2021, historical material spanning those 100 years and longer have been made available for viewing on the county's libraries and history division website.
"I think a lot of the community doesn’t even know these materials exist," said county historian Jennifer Zoebelein. "One of the benefits of having this collection of material online through the catalog is that it really highlights our county's past to people in the area who might not have known this was available."
The archives were removed over the summer so county staff could update the library's online system and reformat the materials, according to Zoebelein.
The archival online collection includes a variety of materials provided to the county through donations. Those materials include:
- Over 3,000 photographs and postcards collected by the late U.S. Cleveland and Mabel Lewis Keys displaying the culture of Charlotte County’s day pasts.
- Diaries donated by the Peeples family capturing daily life in Charlotte County during the Great Depression and World War II.
- Publications from the Charlotte County Genealogical Society documenting research.
- Additional content such as scrapbooks are also provided by the Port Charlotte Garden Club.
The materials allow community members and those outside of Charlotte County to see the area's past and allows them to develop their own understandings of how the past, present and future are connected.
"With the Centennial coming up," Zoebelein said, "it's a way we can showcase our history. We are fortunate that we have thousands of great photographs of things that no longer exist like images of the old Punta Gorda Herald building or the Gasparilla, Placida fishing community before that changed.
"Whether someone has lived here five years, 15 years or 30 years, there is a lot more history in Charlotte County than I think people are aware of."
To explore the collection, select "Archive Search" in the first drop-down box in the search bar of the charlottefl.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/libraries website.
