Interest rates are low so Charlotte County is refinancing its $27 million remaining debt in Murdock Village.
That is leftover from the original $128 million loan. Former commissioners started buying 879 acres in 2003.
Current commissioners unanimously approved the refinance deal Tuesday. It avoids a balloon payment that was due two years from now. The rate is 1.8% with Bank of America, according to the resolution, and the loan runs through July 2027.
This is the third financing of the loan with the first listed as $58.3 million in 2009, and the second at $50 million in 2012.
Commissioners said they wanted to take advantage of low interest rates by refinancing early.
Courts no longer consider it constitutional for governments to take land by eminent domain for commercial development. The county took some of the land by eminent domain, although many owners sold voluntarily. The region has languished since the 1920s, at least from the perspective of human construction. General Development bought the land in the 1960s and installed a network of roads, but few residences followed without water and sewer lines.
Earlier County Commissions decided to buy the land, and have been criticized for their decision, which preceded a major recession. Without development and the resulting increase in property taxes, the county has not been able to pay off the loan with taxes coming out of Murdock Village.
One large section of the region is now under construction, renamed West Port. No homes have been built, but Kolter Land Partners and a series of home building companies are currently clearing the land and preparing it for water and sewer lines.
A second section of the land is under contract for a water park and a commercial downtown, however that developer, Lost Lagoon Development LLLP has delayed closing on the purchase of those 157 acres. The county has not yet sold a third section with 168 acres.
