PORT CHARLOTTE - A couple is facing charges after an alleged road rage confrontation and vehicle ramming.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call at around 10:30 p.m. on New Year’s Day, according to a news release. The call was said to be concerning “a road rage incident involving a firearm being discharged.”
According to authorities, Dylan J. Perez, 24, and Shiann M. Skidmore, 27, were driving south on Tamiami Trail near Gardner Boulevard, with three children in the backseat of the vehicle.
The driver of another vehicle in front of Skidmore “brake-checked,” leading Skidmore to step on the brakes to avoid a crash.
“The pair became enraged and followed the vehicle to the man’s Port Charlotte home,” according to the news release.
Upon arrival, authorities said Perez exited the vehicle and “verbally confronted” the other driver. At the same time, Skidmore got into the driver’s seat and allegedly attempted to hit the other driver with the car.
Skidmore proceeded to use the Perez' car to hit the rear of the other vehicle; the wreck moved the parked vehicle forward four feet and caused “moderate damage,” according to CCSO.
A passenger, still in the other vehicle at the time, later told deputies she felt the impact and complained of "neck pain."
After the strike, the other driver displayed a firearm; according to CCSO, he fired three shots into the ground; these were later determined to be “self-defense warning shots.”
“The parties continued their heated argument until deputies arrived and took control of the situation,” the news release stated.
Perez allegedly disobeyed deputy orders to remain still and attempted to enter his vehicle. A deputy physically prevented him from doing so, but Skidmore then allegedly “jumped on the deputy’s back” in response.
She was subsequently “shrugged off and handcuffed.”
Deputies also alleged that Perez “smelled strongly of alcohol.”
Skidmore was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and three counts of child neglect without causing great bodily harm.
Perez was charged with one count of resisting officer without violence.
Both Perez and Skidmore have been released on bond in the amounts of $2,500 and $20,000, respectively.
“Road rage may be real, but if you cannot manage yourself when you’re behind the wheel, then you shouldn’t be on the road," Sheriff Bill Prummell said in a statement. "We all have to keep our emotions in check.”
