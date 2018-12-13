A Port Charlotte couple lost their home on Wellington Avenue in Port Charlotte to a house fire after leaving cooking oil on the stove unattended Tuesday night.
The call came in to 911 at 10:42 p.m., according to a press release. When the first fire truck arrived at 10:53 p.m., firefighters saw smoke from all sides of the house with heavy fire. Additional engines, a rescue, and a battalion chief responded and were able to get the fire under control at 11:12 p.m., the release stated.
CCFEMS Spokesperson Todd Dunn said both the couple and their cat were able to escape the house uninjured, but the home is a total loss. The Red Cross provided temporary housing for the pair.
With the holiday season in full force, CCFEMS reminds everyone to use caution and stay alert while cooking in the kitchen. Though Thanksgiving Day is the peak day for home cooking fires, Christmas Day and Christmas Eve take the second and third spots.
Cooking equipment is the leading cause of home fires and fire injuries, resulting in 48 percent of fires and 21 percent of the home fire deaths. Two thirds of home cooking fires start with the ignition of food or other cooking materials. Ranges or cook tops account for 63 percent of home cooking fire incidents. Unattended equipment is a factor in one third of reported home cooking fires and half of the associated deaths.
